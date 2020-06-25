Chris Pratt jokes about why Katherine Schwarzenegger was single when they met

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June, but the actor has a theory as to why she was single when they met.

The 41-year-old "Jurassic World" star told fellow actor Rob Lowe on his podcast that when he and Schwarzenegger started dating, she was "laughing a lot."

"I thought, 'God, I'm really killing him,'" Pratt said. "So she really laughed. She was like,‘ Uh oh, oh no. Does she have a problem? She has something to do. That's why she's single. "I thought she was like the Joker."

Pratt joked that "she doesn't have that problem" after all. "She thought I was fun and it was really nice," he added.

Pratt further explained, "For me, it really works because I'm always trying to make people laugh, and therefore she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it's a good option."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt are currently expecting their first child together.

The 30-year-old author was candid about being pregnant in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram live chat with Dr. Zelana Montminy last week. It was there that the author of "The Gift of Forgiveness" said the actor has been "very understanding" during these unprecedented times.

"I am very lucky to be living very close to my family, which has been very helpful," she said, adding that Pratt has been "a very wonderful husband."

"It has been amazing having him at home and also understanding a lot of my need to disinfect everything, that everyone wear masks all the time," he continued. "That has been helpful."

In May, Pratt joked with Extra that he had "gained a little weight" from social estrangement with his pregnant wife.

Pickles and ice creams. I never thought I would like it that much, ”he said. Pratt is also the father of 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Stephanie Nolasco of Fox News contributed to this report.