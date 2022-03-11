It’s been a while since we’ve had a good, old-fashioned Navy SEAL thriller on the list. But Jack Carr’s novel has come to save the day with The Terminal List, a pulse-pounding story of action and suspense that is sure to get your heart racing. Carr, a former Navy SEAL himself, knows what it takes to write an edge-of-your-seat thriller, and The Terminal List does not disappoint. If you’re looking for a series that will keep you up at night, look no further than this one!

The Terminal List releases a teaser

A teaser of The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt has now been unleashed. Grounded on the book by the same name, the series similarly stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn among others. The series’ new promo gives a view of all the deathly action that it promises as it follows the narrative of Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece whose team is ambushed during a covert operation.

In addition, the opening scene of the trailer is a flashback in which Pratt appears as Navy SEAL James Reece and struggles with his grim history. In the end, the 42-year-old actor is seen pushing a criminal to a wall and threatening him to strike with an axe. The thriller series follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who returns to civilian life after his team is ambushed during a high-stakes mission.

What is The Terminal List all about?

According to the plot disclosed by the makers, the series will follow”James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire team of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert operation. Reece returns home to his family with clashing recollections of the event and questions about his fault. However, as new proof comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces unravelling against him, venturing not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

When is The Terminal List coming?

Amazon’s new teaser also confirms the series’ release date, which is set to occur on July 1 on the streaming service.

Who is in the cast of The Terminal List?

The series is written by David DiGilio. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and Ellen Kuras. The series stars,

Chris Pratt as James Reece

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley

Riley Keough as Lauren Reece

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell

Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece

What is the cast saying about The Terminal List?

Chris Pratt said, “David has written a thriller that is full of action and suspense. I am excited to work with Antoine, Ellen, and the cast to bring this story to life.”

Jeanne Tripplehorn said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of The Terminal List. The script is edge-of-your-seat exciting, and I can’t wait to film with the talented cast and crew.”

Taylor Kitsch said, “I’m looking forward to working with Antoine and the rest of the cast on The Terminal List. It’s going to be an action-packed ride for sure.”

The cast of The Terminal List is full of talented actors who are excited to bring this story to life. With a director like Antoine Fuqua at the helm, audiences are in for a treat. The Terminal List is sure to be one of the most exciting thrillers of the year.

Why you should watch The Terminal List?

The cast is full of talented actors. The director, Antoine Fuqua, is a master of thrillers. The script is edge-of-your-seat exciting. The Terminal List is sure to be one of the most exciting thrillers of the year. If you’re looking for a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, The Terminal List is definitely worth watching. With an all-star cast and a masterful director at the helm, this movie is sure to be a hit. Make sure to check it out when it comes out later this year!