Chris Sligh, a finalist for & # 39; American Idol & # 39 ;, reveals he is battling Covid-19 and pneumonia.

"I have Covid that has turned into pneumonia," he wrote. "Breathing without pain or coughing is difficult and I didn't get much sleep last night, but I hope antibiotics do their job and fast."

Sligh described sensation symptoms Tuesday in late June. Since then he has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, saying, "It doesn't hurt to open it up to prayer warriors, and even sympathizers (if you don't pray, that's fine)."

Sligh also shared a photo of himself Monday at a Nashville hospital.

The singer finished tenth in the 2007 season of "Idol" and has since released an album, "Running Back to You", which featured a hit single, "Empty Me."