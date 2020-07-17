Chris Wallace advances the exclusive Trump interview for & # 39; Fox News Sunday & # 39 ;: & # 39; We talk about everything & # 39;

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace joined "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Friday to anticipate his hour-long session with President Trump to air this Sunday.

"We talk about everything," Wallace told host Bill Hemmer. "We talked about COVID and the explosion of cases in this country, questions about masks, questions about evidence. [Also] we talked about politics, the polls, a new Fox News poll that we discussed with the president who shows him on the road."

"But he seems completely confident that he will beat Joe Biden in November," added Wallace.

In a clip from the interview, Trump tells Wallace that the Democrats "want to eliminate the police and Biden wants to eliminate the police."

"Sir, not him," responds Wallace.

"Look, he signed a letter with Bernie Sanders -" Trump begins before Wallace says, "It says nothing about firing the police." That leads Trump to ask an assistant to "get me the letter, please."

"That led to a very interesting exchange …" Wallace told Hemmer. "And he went through it and found many things that he opposed and that Biden accepted, but he couldn't find any indication, because there is none, that Joe Biden has tried to eliminate and abolish the police."

The host went on to say that Trump "takes some pictures of Joe Biden that he has never heard before."

"And if it looks like it was hot in that yard just outside the Oval Office, it was about 100 degrees," Wallace said.