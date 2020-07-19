Chris Wallace anticipates Trump interview and remembers late Rep. John Lewis

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace appeared on "Fox Report Weekend" on Saturday night, where he shared a preview of Sunday's exclusive interview with President Trump.

But first, Wallace spoke to host Jon Scott about his memories and impressions of the late civil rights icon, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Who died Friday at age 80.

Wallace described Lewis as a "kind man" who exuded an "moral authority" that was undeniable.

"It was an honor and a pleasure to speak with him," Wallace told Scott. "In a sense, you felt like you were traveling back in time because he was a man, as noted, who was at the legendary 1963 March in Washington, shared the podium with Martin Luther King for his & # 39; I have a dream & # 39; speech. Here was a man who in 1965 … was part of & # 39; Bloody Sunday & # 39 ;, the march from Selma [Ala.] To Montgomery for voting rights. "

Doctors had diagnosed Lewis with pancreatic cancer late last year.

The son of Alabama sharecroppers, Lewis was already a national figure when he first entered Congress in 1987, representing Georgia from an Atlanta-area district.

"He was as vibrant and active in his 70s and 80s as he had been in his 20s," Wallace said of Lewis. "And it was fair, what, a month or so ago? – when Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser put up that 'Black Lives Matter' mural on the street in front of the White House, on the street 16, that John Lewis came there with her to commemorate that and continue the fight against racism in this country, a fight that occupied him throughout his life.

"He was a very kind and friendly man," Wallace concluded. "But he had that voice that, I don't know, rolled like thunder, rumbled like thunder, and a moral authority that you can't confuse."

Trump exclusive interview

Wallace also anticipated his exclusive interview with President Trump, which includes a debate over whether alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has called for local police departments to be turned down.

"It's totally out of control and it's really because they want to underfund the police, and Biden wants to underfund the police," Trump said, commenting on crime and violence in liberal-led cities.

Wallace chimed in, saying the President was wrong about what Biden had said.

Trump later said Biden had "signed a letter" with Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Regarding the disbursement of police funds, but Wallace said the deal did not include any agreement on that point.

"Really? He says to abolish, he says to disburse," Trump said, before addressing his staff. "Come on. Get me the letter, please."

"The president could not find any statement that the Bernie-Biden statute called for the removal of the police or the abolition of the police because there is none," Wallace told Scott. "But the president refused to declare defeat, as is his custom."

Wallace's interview with the president will air in its entirety on "Fox News Sunday" at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.