Chris Wallace in the Trump-Biden race is far from deciding: & # 39; Everything can change & # 39;

Joe Biden's return to the campaign, after weeks of home confinement to avoid the coronavirus, may serve as a wild card in the 2020 race for the White House, "Fox News Sunday" presenter Chris Wallace said Saturday at night.

"Oh, anything can change the race," Wallace told presenter Jesse Watters on "Watters & # 39; World."

"I mean, you know, you talked about impeachment before, Jesse, and most people forget that it even happened this year. And when it happened in February, I said, 'Oh, that's going to be the big story.' I mean, things happen and we consume it with such speed. I clearly believe that the coronavirus and the economic impact are going to stay. "

The pandemic will likely also influence the assessment of many voters for President Trump, Wallace said.

"I think the president will surely be judged on how good he looks, in October and November, people think he has handled it, but they won't blame him for everything," Wallace said. "But they are going to want to feel that things seem to be getting better or not."

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are on the rise for the November general election.

President Trump plans to hold his first post-closing rally next Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after initially scheduling it for Friday. Those who wish to attend must sign an exemption that exempts the Trump 2020 Campaign from responsibility for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Biden reportedly narrowed his list of vice presidential hopefuls to six, with several black women in contention, The Associated Press reported Friday.

But Wallace said Biden's performance on the campaign will be key to his chances of beating Trump.

"And then you put your finger on another great thing, which is Joe Biden's performance because he's very unstable. There's no question about it on the campaign trail," Wallace said. "And, you know, at some point he will have to get out of the basement and go on the campaign trail. We certainly believe in the August Democratic convention."

"And it's always interesting when Joe Biden gets in front of a microphone," said Wallace.

Morgan Phillips of Fox News contributed to this story.