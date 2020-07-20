Chris Wallace interview with Trump: the 55 most shocking lines

Wallace repeatedly verified Trump's falsehoods in real time, though he didn't stop Trump from insisting that he was right. (He was not right). It was one of the best (and most revealing) Trump interviews since he started running for office in the summer of 2015. I went through it and selected the lines he needs to see.

1. "If we didn't do the test, I wouldn't be able to show that table. If we tried half, those numbers would be down."

The table that Wallace showed was how coronavirus cases have arisen. Also, the tests do not create cases. Identifies them! And there we go!

2. "I say flames, we will put out the flames. And in some cases we will put out only coals. We also have coals lit. We have coals and we have flames. Florida became more like a flame, but it is … going to be under control."

Tortured metaphor alert!

3. "But when it comes to death rates, I think it's the opposite. I think we have one of the lowest death rates in the world."

We Don't Have the seventh highest coronavirus death rate in the world, according to Johns Hopkins. What Wallace told Trump. Trump is using numbers from the European CDC, according to Wallace.

4. "Look, I always take responsibility for everything because ultimately it is also my job."

"I am not responsible at all." – Donald Trump, March 13

5. "We found, if we did half the tests, with all that said, I'm glad I did."

Once again, the President seems to believe that by testing we are creating more Covid-19 cases. No. We are simply identifying all the cases that already exist.

6. "Many of those cases are young people who would heal in one day. They have a cold, and we put it to the test."

Trump is showing a basic lack of knowledge about the coronavirus here. The problem is not necessarily that young people have no serious symptoms, or no symptoms at all. It is whom they can infect. Anyone who has followed the virus, even casually, knows it.

7. "The cases are up, a lot of those cases shouldn't even be cases. The cases are up because we have the best evidence in the world and we have most of the evidence."

NO NO NO. First of all, they should They are cases because even if you are asymptomatic you can transmit the disease to others. And to be clear: yes, the tests have increased. But it has nowhere increased near the infection rate. (Wallace cited statistics saying that the tests increased 37% and cases increased 194%).

8. "No country has done what we have done in terms of trials. We are the envy of the world."

The United States has by far the majority of coronavirus cases and deaths. Americans are currently unable to enter Europe. So, yes, "envy of the world".

9. "And I'm glad we do it (tests), but it really skews the numbers."

"They would like people to leave. I prefer people to stay (on the boat). But I would go with them. I told them to make the final decision. I would prefer, because I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need them numbers double because a ship was not our fault. " – Trump, March 9, on Americans on the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in California.

10. "It came from China. They should never have let it escape."

Trump, again, seems not to understand that this is a highly communicable disease. China was clearly less than transparent about Covid-19 when it emerged, but the idea that they could definitely have completely stopped its spread seems to overlook what we know about the virus's infection rate.

11. "We found cases and many of those cases are automatically cured."

I'm not entirely sure what you mean here. But I am absolutely sure that is not true.

12. "We are finding, in a way, creating problems."

What Trump means is that by increasing the evidence, he is producing more people with coronaviruses. And we are not creating problems! We are identifying where problems already existed. Why is it so difficult to understand?

13. "Everyone thought this summer would go away and come back in the fall. Well, when summer came, they used to say the heat: the heat was good and it really knocked out, remember?"

me do Remember, and the person who said the heat would take it away was Trump. Most experts suggested that the summer months could it slowed the spread (like the flu), but warned that we didn't know enough about the virus to make determinations like that.

14. "He's a little alarmist. Okay. A little alarmist."

This is Trump about Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Now it feels like a good time to note that there are more than 3.7 million coronavirus cases in the country and 140,000 people have died from the virus.

15. "I think everyone makes mistakes."

FACT CHECK: Right!

16. "I'll be right eventually. I'll be right eventually. You know I said, 'It's going to go away'. I'll say it again."

This is how Trump responded to Wallace by playing a clip of the president in January saying this about the coronavirus: "He is a person who comes from China, and we have him under control. He will be fine." Also, saying "I will eventually be right" about an infectious disease that is finally taking its course is like predicting that there will be be A 2020 election. Like, I'll be right about that. But also, so what?

17. "Because I've been right, probably more than anyone else."

Speechless.

18. "No, I want people to have some freedom, and I don't believe in that. No, and I don't agree with the statement that if everyone wears a mask, it all goes away. Hello, Dr. Fauci said don't wear one mask. Our surgeon general, an excellent guy, said not to wear a mask. "

There is so much wrong here. I'll pick one: Trump said that Surgeon General Jerome Adams said not to wear a mask. Which was true months ago, when we knew much less about the virus and how it is transmitted. Here's Adams on Fox News Monday morning : "I beg your viewers, I beg you, please understand that we are not trying to take away your liberties when we say you should cover your face."

19. "Everyone who says not to wear a mask, suddenly everyone has to wear a mask, and as you know, masks also cause problems. That said, I believe in masks. I believe masks are good."

Yes, masks can be problematic for people with pre-existing respiratory problems. But for the vast majority of Americans, they are our best tool to combat the spread of the coronavirus. "We are not defenseless against COVID-19," CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said last week. "Cloth face liners are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally in a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities. "

20. "But I leave it to the governors. Many of the governors are changing. They are more masked, they like the concept of masks, but some of them disagree."

It is not about being "more" in masks. It's about public health. And the overwhelming evidence that the masks help slow the spread of Covid-19.

21. "It's hot. It's about, well, sort of near-record stuff."

Trump and Wallace did the interview outside, and it was in the upper 90s in DC over the weekend. Also, even when it comes to the weather, Trump likes to set records.

22. "I wanted you to sweat a little bit."

23. "And Biden wants to pay the police."

He does not do it. (Which Wallace immediately observed when Trump made this false claim.)

24. "Many whites are also killed. You have to say that."

This is Trump's answer to Wallace's question about how George Floyd's death has affected the black community. Yes really.

25. "I mean, many, many whites are killed. I hate sadness, but this has been going on for decades."

Yes, he said it again. Related: also "hate the sad".

26. "This has many pages. Ending the prosecution of people who cross the border illegally. Deadly support – and these are the worst things, sanctuary cities."

This is a amazing moment. After Wallace told Trump that Biden had never said he supported the police outlay (see # 23), Trump asked his staff to obtain the document produced by the "Biden Unit Task Force- Sanders "which contained a series of policy recommendations. Which they did. And Trump couldn't find where he says Biden supports removing the police. Because it doesn't say that in the document. You can read everything here.

27. "When people, when people proudly hold their Confederate flags, they don't talk about racism. They love their flag, it represents the South, they like the South."

What Trump does not seem to understand is that much From other people, the Confederate flag represents slavery and oppression.

28. "People right now like the South. I would say it is freedom from, from, many things, but it is freedom of expression."

"I would say it is the freedom of many things." — The president of the United States

29. "Excuse me, excuse me. I don't care what the military says. Yes, I'm supposed to make the decision."

Wallace said the military said they were okay with renaming the bases named after the Confederate generals. To which Trump, the military's biggest self-proclaimed advocate, said he doesn't care what the military says. As well.

30. "We won two world wars, nobody knows General Bragg. We won two world wars."

(slowly looks around the room)

31. "Are we going to name him after the Reverend Al Sharpton? How are you going to name him, Chris, tell me what are you going to call him?"

No one has mentioned naming a military base after Al Sharpton. I wonder why Trump chose the name of an African American Democrat out of nowhere. Strange!

32. "I don't believe in polls because I see the most bogus polls I've ever seen, but that poll is a 64% thing, which really surprised me."

Okay, Trump thinks the polls are bogus. Except one that shows that most people don't want to change the names of military bases named after the Confederate generals. That is a good survey. Not false at all. (Side note: I couldn't find a poll that showed that 64% of people opposed the base name change. This poll by ABC News-Ipsos showed 56% opposition.)

33. "We won the World War with these military bases. No, I am not going to change them, I am not going to change them."

Trump seems to equate winning wars with the names of the bases. I am pretty sure that if Fort Bragg was called "Fort Pink", it would not have changed the results of WWI or WWII.

34. "I look, I read, I look at things".

I also "look at things".

35. "Look at the professors. Look at what is happening in the universities. If a conservative goes to the university, and look, we have as many as they do. Excuse me, I think the best of my knowledge is that" we are sitting in the House Blanca and the Oval Office is right behind me. We have as many as they do. "

Trump begins this response by talking about canceling culture. So, somehow, he delves into the fact that he is president. Or something?

36. "First of all, I am not losing, because those are false surveys."

37. "I have a survey that we lead in all the changing states."

Really? That seems to be the kind of thing the President's campaign might want to publish, right? Assuming it exists?

38. "And I don't think your – first of all, the Fox polls, whoever does your Fox polls, are among the worst. They got it all wrong in 2016. They were wrong in every poll I've seen"

Fox News polls get an "A / B" according to pollster ratings of 538.

39. "Biden can't put two sentences together. They take him out. He goes upstairs, repeats, asks him questions. He reads a teleprompter and then returns to his basement."

In which the president suggests that his opponent in the general election is mentally incompetent or is being controlled by forces that Biden is unaware of. Your evidence? Oh he has none.

40. "I don't want to say that. I would say he is not competent to be president."

Wallace directly asked if Trump believed Biden was senile. Trump dodged.

41. "Joe doesn't know he's alive, okay? He doesn't know he's alive."

Okay, so Trump is not willing to call Biden "senile," but he is fine saying that Biden "doesn't know he is alive?" Also, what exactly does that mean?

42. "I built the largest economy ever built anywhere in the world – not just in this country, anywhere in the world."

(narrator's voice) It did not.

43. "Look, I built the largest economy in history, now I'm doing it again."

44. "I called Michigan, I want to have a great rally in Michigan. Do you know that we are not allowed to have a rally in Michigan? Do you know that we cannot have a rally in Minnesota? You know, we are not allowed to have a rally in Nevada ? We are not allowed to have demonstrations. "

Trump's argument here is that Democratic governors refuse to allow him to hold large meetings because they want to politically hurt him. The fact that these governors comply with public health guidelines that they warn against large group meetings, particularly indoors, does not seem to influence Trump's thinking.

45. "Everything is misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first questions are easy, but I bet you can't even answer the last five questions. I bet you can't, they get very difficult, the last five questions."

Wallace tells Trump that he took the same cognitive test that the president boasted that he had "passed" and that it was not difficult. To which Trump insists that it really is very Duro and Wallace probably couldn't even answer the last questions. Very normal things! Modern Presidential, even!

46. ​​"Religion will be gone, okay?"

I bet you didn't know Joe Biden would eliminate religion if he wins in November, did you?

47. "We are signing a health care plan in two weeks, a full and complete health care plan that the Supreme Court decision on DACA gave me the right to make."

This will be news for, well, everyone.

48. "I have a mother who was like a saint."

"Dorothy Mantooth is a saint!" – Wes Mantooth

49. "I'm not a huge 'Fox' fan, I'm going to be honest with you. A lot has changed since Roger Ailes."

Prediction: Trump starts his own television network when he leaves office.

50. "I love that it's close to 100 degrees today."

No one said. Never.

51. "They shot him, they shot him mentally."

Trump, again, suggests that Biden is not mentally prepared to be president. Evidence? Oh he didn't offer any.

52. "I'm not a good loser. I don't like to lose. I don't lose too often. I don't like to lose."

……

53. "I have to see. Look, you, I have to see. No, I'm not going to say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't do it the last time either."

This is Trump's answer to Wallace's direct question about whether he "will accept the election," win or lose. If this answer doesn't bother you about fall (and winter), you're not paying attention.

54. "I think I received very unfair treatment. Since before I won, I was investigated by a group of thieves, criminals. It was an illegal investigation."

Wallace's question? "Whether in 2021 or 2025, how will you consider your years as President of the United States?" The level of victimization at Trump is staggering.

55. "I have been treated unfairly and I am not saying that as paranoid. I have been very, everyone says so."

Yes, this feels like a good place to end.