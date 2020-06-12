Chris Wallace says Biden, mainstream Democrats fleeing the police movement "as fast as they can"

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace said on Friday that activists' calls to "refine the police" are a "bridge too far" for most Americans.

"Joe Biden and the mainstream Democrats are trying their best to flee as fast as possible from 'ousting the police'," Wallace told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast. "Most people, myself included, [don't] fully understand what that means."

"But I think most people, when they call 911, when they are in an emergency, they want the police to respond and help," he added.

Wallace recognized the need for police reform and suggested creating a "national registry of bad actors," along with new limitations on so-called "qualified immunity," which protects officers from civil lawsuits for actions taken while on duty.

"But & # 39; dismantle the police & # 39; & # 39 ;, dismantle the police & # 39 ;, I think it's a bridge too far for most Americans and probably not where, politically, Joe Biden and the Democrats running for elections this year want to be. "

Wallace also discussed the former vice president's consistent leadership on Trump in polls, despite making limited public appearances due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I think frankly it's working for him [Biden] because the president has had a really bad couple of weeks and I don't know if he can count on that from now until November," he said.

"And what I really think it is about is that in a time of great turmoil and division and polarization and protests, the President was seen as a source of division, not a source of unity and a source of healing for the wounds of the nation … "Wallace added. "And I don't think most Americans want to see a president in that situation. He must find a way to make it clear that he is not the president of his base. He is the president of all Americans. And I think that is what that a lot of voters are fighting for now, if you look at the polls. "

