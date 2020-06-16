Chris Wallace says destruction of North Korea's liaison office indicates nuclear talks "have basically collapsed."

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told "Your World" on Tuesday that negotiations between the United States and North Korea on the status of the totalitarian regime's nuclear program "appear to have collapsed."

Early Tuesday, the North Korean army demolished an inter-Korean liaison office in the border city of Kaesong. Pyongyang's KCNA propaganda agency reported that the destruction followed a breakdown in communication between the two countries.

The Associated Press reported that North Korea had previously threatened to destroy the office in retaliation for the failure of the South to prevent activists from flying propaganda pamphlets across the heavily militarized border.

"The biggest problem," Wallace told host Neil Cavuto, "is that it seems that despite all the talk about denuclearization, the United States and North Korea have a very different understanding of what it was."

President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have held three summit meetings on the topic of denuclearization. The first took place in Singapore in 2018, the second took place in Vietnam last year, and the third took place a few months later in the Korean DMZ together with South Korean President Moon Jae In.

"Part of the reason the North Koreans are taking it out on the South Koreans is that the South Koreans have talked about increased economic cooperation [and] have even allowed [the South Koreans] to go to some resorts in North Korea," he added. Wallace.

"That was contingent on progress toward denuclearization. When that fell apart, the South's cooperation with the North fell apart, the North got rid of that building in Kaesong."