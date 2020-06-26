Chris Wallace says to John Bolton's White House: "It's boring"

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told the Fox News Rundown podcast on Friday that the new book by former national security adviser John Bolton recounting his time in the Trump administration "is boring."

"I have a copy and I've been reading it …" Wallace told host Chris Foster. "I mean, it's like he just dumped his diary … You will literally be reading and you will see: & # 39; At 11:00 on this day, I had this meeting with these people and at 12:00, I had this meeting with these people. " And, you know, sometimes the meeting is really interesting and sometimes the meeting did nothing.

"It seems that there has been no editor to say, 'Well, let's forget the meeting at 11 that didn't accomplish anything,'" Wallace continued. "So, you find yourself leafing through the book to find the good things. And there are some good things, there are some interesting things, but boy, you have to go through them."

Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," was released Tuesday and sparked the anger of President Trump, who tweeted that Bolton was a "dragged dragged" who "should be in jail … for disseminating, for the purpose of profit, highly classified. information. "

Last weekend, a federal judge allowed the job to be released, but criticized Bolton for "playing" with national security.

The Justice Department requested a court order and a temporary restraining order to prevent publication of "The Room Where It Happened," saying the book contained classified information and that Bolton had deliberately omitted the classification review process it had agreed to.

Wallace predicted Bolton's book "will do very well for a couple of weeks" thanks to advance publicity and leaked details published in the media.

"I think that happens with a lot of these revealing books," he added. "You read the story in The New York Times or The Washington Post and you say, 'Well, okay, I saved $ 30.'"

