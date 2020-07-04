Chrissy Teigen reveals severe sunburn and implant removal

After Chrissy Teigen underwent surgery to have her breast implants removed and gave fans a glimpse of the final product, the model shared another photo showing a severe sunburn across her chest.

The 34-year-old mother of two posted a topless selfie on Instagram on Friday showing the star wrapped in a towel and covering her nipples with her arm as she snaps a photo of her reddened skin.

"Before asking, I did it !!!" He captioned the selfie, confirming that he was wearing sunscreen before enjoying the summer heat.

Last month, Ms. Legend revealed exactly why she wanted to return to her natural state, saying to fans, "They've been great to me for many years, but I'm over it. I wish I could close a dress of my own. carving, lying on my stomach in pure comfort!

"So don't worry about me! All right. I'll still have breasts, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit has in the first place. A silly and miraculous bag of fat.

Teigen also celebrated the procedure with his own "R.I.P. Tits Cake" in the shape of two large breasts and topped with a headstone engraved with the epitaph "RIP" and the dates "2006-2020".