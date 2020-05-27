Christ Writer's Passion Says Aftermath Conversations Are Happening

Once upon a time, there was an unwritten rule that studies would not do biographies of people who were still alive. However, for a few years now, starting with movies like The theory of everything (2014) and Southside with you (2016), which cover the lives of Stephen Hawking and the Obamas, respectively, respect for life was officially thrown out the window in exchange for good old-fashioned monetary gain.

Now, however, Hollywood may have discovered a new low when it comes to biopics. Making a movie that is trying to end the life of a person who is still breathing is one thing, but what about following up on his biography with, well, another biography?

Although actor and director Mel Gibson has reportedly been thinking about making a sequel to the infamous 2004 the Passion of Christ, the current state of the project was for a long time a total mystery. However, after a recent interview with the film's screenwriter Randall Wallace, MovieWeb reporter Ryan Scott believes he has reason to assume that such a sequel might be closer than we previously thought.

"It's something we talk about a lot," Wallace told Scott when asked about plans for a Passion of Christ continuation. “My major at the university was religion, and then I did a one-year seminar. My main focus of study was the resurrection. That's Mount Everest from the movies and we're arguing a lot about it. It is very loaded, so we keep our cards close to our chest. "

It's probably that last sentence that sparked Scott's imagination. As for the rest of the quote, it seems to be in line with what we've heard so far.

According to Gibson, the sequel, to be titled Resurrection, will focus on the time between the mastery of Jesus' death and his ascension to heaven. However, how the film will get its sense of tension considering the messiah has already endured the biggest judgment of his life, is another question, and Scott should probably have asked the screenwriter of the Passion of Christ to get started.