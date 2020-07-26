Christen Limbaugh Bloom: How to Discover Your God-Given Gifts in This Unlikely Way

Have you ever stopped to consider what spiritual gifts God has given you or why these gifts are important?

Maybe not, because you don't consider yourself an "advanced" Christian. You might think that these gifts are only reserved for people who seem to have a determined life.

But you should never dismiss yourself this way. Whether you consider yourself a devout Christian or not, be careful not to underestimate God's call to your life. He created each person with a special task in mind, and spiritual gifts are part of that.

Discovering what gifts God has placed in you in a unique way is an exciting journey that I think everyone should follow. To begin this quest, we must first ask: What are the spiritual gifts?

The apostle Paul explained the nature of God's spiritual gifts in great detail in various New Testament letters, but Romans 12 is a great place to start.

He writes in verses 6-8: “We have different gifts, according to the grace that is given to each of us. If your gift is to prophesy, then prophesy according to your faith; if you are serving then serve; if it is teaching, then it teaches; if it is to encourage, then encourage; if it is to give, then give generously; if it is to direct, do it diligently; if it is to show mercy, do it cheerfully. "

If after reading this list you feel lost, I would say to 1 Corinthians 12:27 where Paul again writes about spiritual gifts saying, “Now you are the body of Christ, and each of you is a part of it. . "

There you go! Every believer must play a role and use their God-given gifts. Although Paul was writing to the first Christians who lived more than 2,000 years ago, the spiritual gifts he describes are as real, accessible, and relevant today as they were then. So the question is asked for each of us, "Where do I fit into all of this?"

I had to ask myself this question not long ago when I took a leadership class at my church, C3 NYC. During one of our sessions, the group leader asked us to try to recall a time when an experience at church hurt or rubbed us wrong. It's not your everyday message! His next point surprised me.

She shared that many times, when it comes to church, the things that bother us or really bother us should be treated as guides that point us to our innate passions. In other words, we care about the things that matter most to us. She went on to explain that passions often serve as signs of our spiritual gifts.

For example, a person who is often frustrated by the lack of substance in his church's sermons might possess the spiritual gift of teaching. In another sense, a person who feels neglected by his church community may possess the spiritual gift of encouragement.

Although this is a counterintuitive method, we must keep in mind that many things about the kingdom of God are in fact contradictory due to the broken state of our sin-filled world.

Why can we get an idea of ​​our spiritual gifts by considering areas of our spiritual walk where we feel hurt or inadequate? Because the enemy often uses not only our weaknesses, but also our strengths against us.

Jesus warned us, "The enemy comes to kill, steal, and destroy." (John 10:10) The areas where God plans to triumph for His Kingdom are the same areas that the enemy will attempt to bring down, and we are part of that equation. That is precisely why God gives us spiritual gifts, to develop our individual spiritual journeys and advance his kingdom.

Ultimately, we have to pray for these things and ask God to reveal our spiritual gifts to us because, like any other gift, they were not ours first. Most importantly, they are called "gifts" because they are not earned. As Paul explained in 1 Corinthians 3: 7, "So neither he who plants nor he who waters is nothing, but only God who makes things grow."

God is kind and his love for us is beyond our understanding. All good things come from Him, and although we don't deserve them, we receive them only by faith.

Our spiritual gifts are a way for us to experience God's love more richly and to enable us to contribute to his greater plans. Jesus later said in John 10:10 that he came to "give us life and give it to the fullest."

That is why He not only saves us but gives us the opportunity to associate with Him and participate in His beautiful plans. No gift is greater than that!

“There are different types of gifts, but the same Spirit distributes them. There are different types of service, but the same Lord. There are different kinds of work, but in all of them and in all, it is the same God at work ”(1 Corinthians 12: 4-6).

