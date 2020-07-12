Christen Limbaugh Bloom: The Secret of Daily Biblical Discipline Isn't What You'd Expect

Renowned theologian Charles Spurgeon once said: “No one exceeds the Scriptures; the book widens and deepens with our years. "

One of my best friends and I recently discussed how the Bible continues to amaze us, but how sometimes it can be difficult to get into a constant habit of reading the scriptures daily, especially when what we read doesn't seem to make sense or speak to us.

The apostle Paul knowingly wrote encouragement to believers "do not tire of doing good," because "at the right time we will reap a harvest of blessings if we do not surrender." (Galatians 6: 9).

CHRISTEN LIMBAUGH BLOOM: THE AMAZING METHOD THAT GOD OFTEN USES TO INCREASE OUR CONFIDENCE

But how do we continue to persecute God and discern his will for our lives when something from his Word, the very source where we must listen to it, does not make sense or does not speak to us?

My friend asked me in the same conversation what led me to make this a daily habit.

One of my pastors, Manny Hastings of C3 NYC Church, beautifully answered this question in a sermon a couple of years ago.

He addressed the problems that arise when Christians constantly expect deep revelation as they read the Bible.

God opened my eyes to the multifaceted nature of the Bible, which gave me a new sense of freedom by spending time on His Word.

He explained that of course we should try to understand God's Word more deeply and pray to receive a divine vision as he read it, but he noted that if these experiences are our only focus, we will inevitably be discouraged at times.

So how can we look at Scripture outside of this context?

Pastor Hastings alluded to Ephesians 5: 25-26, where the author explains that Jesus died to sanctify his church by "cleansing them through the word."

Hastings explained that we are called to read the Bible daily not only because its words are inspired by God and can teach us about Him, but because it has a secondary role; it actually cleanses our spirits by connecting directly with the Father, whether we feel it in the moment or not.

Therefore, even if you read the Bible and not everything "clicks" right now, you can be reassured by the fact that you will not waste your time.

Hastings drove this point home with a metaphor, saying, "I bet if I asked you what you had for dinner two weeks ago, you wouldn't be able to remember what you ate, but that doesn't mean I didn't." keep you fed that day. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

In other words, reading the Bible is not only intended to feed our minds, but also to feed our hearts. And sometimes, those two things can and will happen separately.

Understanding this can help us recognize that improving our faith is not entirely up to us.

More from Opinion

Yes, each one has to make the decision to seek God, but it is He who does all the real work in our hearts and minds.

God tells us to give him more of us and our problems, bit by bit, and that includes our concerns about whether or not our Bible time is really affecting us.

Romans 12: 2 tells us: "Do not settle for the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the RENEWAL of your mind." Note first, the author does not say, "transform yourself," write "be transformed."

Our transformation is about God's work in us. And not everything happens at once.

It should also be noted that the verse does not use the word "renewal," which would indicate that this is a finite action; He says that our transformation comes through "renewal," which means that we must continually rely on God to be changed from within.

So to answer my friend's question, that sermon is what completely changed my posture to spend time reading the scriptures.

God opened my eyes to the multifaceted nature of the Bible, which gave me a new sense of freedom by spending time on His Word.

As a result, my desire to read the Bible increased, and the more I read, the greater my desire.

Ironically, I actually have even more of those "uh-huh" moments that I originally searched the Bible for now that are not my only focus.

This new approach emerged when I went from seeking discipline simply for the sake of discipline, putting pressure on myself, and instead was motivated by a sense of faith and expectation about what God could do.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now I know with full confidence that whether I understand or "understand" any of the words that I am reading in the Scriptures or not, the fact is that when my Bible is open, the presence of God is with me and He is using that time to change my heart and my mind, one day at a time.

"All who have this hope in him purify themselves, even as he is pure" (1 John 3: 3).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM CHRISTEN LIMBAUGH BLOOM