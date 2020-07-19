Christen Limbaugh Bloom: Why doesn't true beauty come from within?

I recently partnered with a dear friend to create a series of Bible studies focused on true beauty.

When I sat down to write my part of the discussion, my first instinct was to talk about inner beauty.

After all, how many times have we heard that "true beauty comes from within"? But after doing some research in the Scriptures, I came to the conclusion that this phrase does not give us an exhaustive description of God's perspective on beauty.

My process started when I stopped to ask, "Where does true beauty really come from?" Does it come from within us? How can that be true knowing that we are sinners and broken within?

In some ways, humans are like God's precious gems, distinctive from the rest of nature because we are the only creatures made in His image.

After searching my Bible, I realized: I don't know why I never thought of it this way before. All true beauty comes from God.

As James 1:17 tells us: "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of heavenly lights, who does not change like changing shadows." And of course Genesis 1: 26-27 reveals: "Then God said: 'Let us make humanity in our image, in our likeness, that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over cattle and all wild animals, and over all creatures that move on the ground. "So God created humanity in his own image."

Genesis helps us understand that each human being has inherent beauty, not by our own nature, but by the perfect nature of God and the love that has impressed us since the beginning of time.

Psalm 139 celebrates the delicate care that God takes to create each of us, saying: “Because you created my most intimate being; you unite me in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that very well ".

God's love for us is what gives us our unique and irreplaceable value. In some ways, humans are like God's precious gems, distinctive from the rest of nature because we are the only creatures made in His image.

Unfortunately, we strayed from the perfect nature of God when Adam and Eve gave in to the temptation to sin.

Theologians tell us that the Fall distorted the image of God in us, but did not completely destroy it. Although the devil tried to strip him, humans still bear the likeness of God and glimpse his image. These remaining precious flashes are what give us the potential to be reformed through His Son Jesus.

Although we often think of God's plan of redemption simply as his means of saving us from sin and death, it was more than that.

God also sent Jesus for the purpose of restoration. By accepting Christ, humanity can return to the beautiful and original design of God through the work of the Holy Spirit in our hearts.

Like uncut gemstones, humans are born with the potential to become stunningly beautiful; but it is up to each of us to accept our Maker's plans to cut us and form us into the awesome gems He designed to be, to allow Him to make us see more as His perfect Son.

This beautification process begins the day we accept Jesus into our hearts, but it is not fully completed until we get to heaven.

So the point that brought me to the end of my search is that while true beauty DOES exist within us, it is not in the sense that we tend to think of it.

As God says in 1 Samuel 16: 7: “The Lord does not look at the things that people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart. "

Beauty is not something we can claim as ours. True beauty comes from God and develops through God.

We will become completely radiant when the perfect nature of God increases in our hearts through our dependence on Jesus.

This is humiliating, but beautiful.

