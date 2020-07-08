Christian Cooper: Blackbird watcher on viral 911 call has not cooperated with prosecutors, NYT reports





"On the one hand, it has already paid a high price," Cooper said in a statement, according to the Times. "Isn't that enough to deter others? Bringing you more misery just seems to accumulate."

Christian Cooper expressed his personal ambivalence with the prosecution in his statement to the Times.

"So if the district attorney feels the need to press charges, he should press charges. But he can do it without me," he said.

An attorney for Amy Cooper said Tuesday she would be acquitted and denounced the emergence of "canceling the culture." "When all the facts are known, Amy Cooper will be found not guilty of the misdemeanor charge she faces," attorney Robert Barnes said in a statement. "Based on 60 seconds of misunderstood video, he lost his job, his home, and his reputation. "Public shame, loss of job, denied benefits and now prison time for an allegedly 'misconception' momentarily misperceived? Is cancerous and precarious. That's why acquitting Amy Cooper is important." May viral video Cooper was walking his dog in Central Park in May when he encountered Christian Cooper in a wooded area known as Ramble. A dispute started because their dog was not on a leash, contrary to Ramble's rules, both told CNN. Christian Cooper posted on Facebook a portion of his exchange that he filmed, which was later widely shared as another example of white people calling black people on the police for mundane things. In the recording, he remains silent for the most part, as she frantically tells the police that he is threatening her and her dog. "I am taking a photo and calling the police," she is heard saying in the video. "I will tell you that there is an African American man threatening my life." In comments to CNN in May, Amy Cooper said she wanted to "publicly apologize to everyone." "I am not a racist. I did not want to harm that man in any way," he said, adding that it also did not mean any harm to the African American community. Christian Cooper has acknowledged his apology but said his act was racist. "I think his apology is sincere," Cooper told CNN's Don Lemon. "I am not sure that in that apology she acknowledges that although she is not and does not consider herself racist, that particular act was definitely racist."

