Christian Hackenberg's baseball dream & # 39; is not a joke & # 39;

The text message on baseball coach Ryan Kulik's phone read as an error.

Hey, can you get a catcher for Hackenberg? You need to throw a bullpen.

"I wonder, Christian Hackenberg?" Kulik recalled Saturday for The Post. "What do you mean?"

Indeed.

The former Jets quarterback, a second-round draft pick who failed in the NFL after three seasons and lost his initial job in the short-lived American Football Alliance, is pursuing a professional baseball pitching career, according to first reported. NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For the past month, Hackenberg has been training with Kulik, NCAA Division III coach Rutgers-Camden and coach at the All Pro Baseball Academy in Williamstown, who is working in his backyard during quarantine. They talk every day and climb the mound once or twice a week.

"It is not a joke," said Kulik. "It's all inside. He wants to do whatever it takes to reach his goal. And I think he can do it.

Rutgers-Camden catcher Tommy Gosse is the drummer companion for the Hackenberg bullpen. It is mixed in fast balls, changes and curved balls.

"Hit the glove," said Gosse. "There are no dirt balls. I am not blocking every launch, in any way. I set up a place and now he's hitting it. Sometimes I have to step back, like, "Wow, he's making this transition and he's learning very fast."

Hackenberg, 25, was playing slow-pitch softball in South Jersey with a friend of Kulik when the idea of ​​switching sports materialized. He was a prominent high school baseball player at the Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, but the concert ended when he arrived at Penn State as a five-star quarterback in 2013.

Baseball is a relentless seven-year layoff sport, but Hackenberg was clocked at 92 mph. Kulik sees room to increase the fastball to 95 when a consistent pitch schedule and arm care routine are implemented.

"He knows it will take some time," said Kulik. "But physically, you have the body and the arm strength to do it. It's a little different, with the mechanics of the lower half, throwing a soccer ball than a baseball. Once you realize it, it will be pretty good. "

Hackenberg's NFL career was one bad experience plus another. The Jets buried him in the depth chart for accuracy reasons (among other reasons) and he was traded without playing a regular season snap. It was later cut by the Raiders, Eagles, and Bengals.

Baseball offers a clean mental board.

"The most important thing is that he loves to compete," Gosse said. "I've been fortunate enough to catch a couple of the big leagues over the years, but I sure never thought I'd be catching an NFL QB."

Hackenberg's next step is to sign with a major league organization at a time when franchises are massively reducing minor league players. Or he could try the minor league independent route, as former Giants quarterback Danny Kanell once did if those seasons resume.

"I think that someday I could pitch in the big leagues? I really do, ”said Kulik. "Because he's just scratching the surface with what we're doing now, and I'm already seeing results and improvements. If he continues to do this for another year, there's no reason he can't be more than 95 years old. He wants it."

Kulik is a season ticket holder for the Eagles and a Penn State fan, but football only gets into his discussions about Hackenberg's call.

"There is a bit of splinters on his shoulder," said Kulik.

Hackenberg is making up for lost time by fluffing up training, not afraid to ask an elementary question.

"I've been with a lot of great league players, I've been with a lot of very talented pitchers, and he's different in the sense that he wants to be good," said Kulik. "He just has that drive and mindset. You can see by the look in his eyes that he wants to get there.