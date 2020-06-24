Christian Whiton: John Bolton is the mouse that roared

Expressing his point as gently as ever, President Trump tweeted Tuesday that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, is a "creepster creep … who should be in jail." The President repeated his claim that Bolton has committed a crime by spreading classified information in his new book "The Room Where It Happened."

Historians may opt for an equally damning judgment on Bolton's mandate: despite his fearsome reputation as a bureaucratic warrior, he turned out to be an ineffective bystander.

When Trump announced that Bolton would be his national security adviser in March 2018, New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin wrote: "There are already rumors that Russia, China and North Korea will not be happy to see Bolton have the ear of the President, showing that Trump wisely chose. "

Radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote: "… Bolton will be an honest agent and someone who can make decisions through the resistance of molasses."

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, said of Bolton: "He has a firm understanding of the threats we face from North Korea, Iran and radical Islam."

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Lamented: "The person who will be the first to leave the Oval Office on matters of national security passionately believes that the United States should launch a pre-emptive war against Iran and North Korea without authorization from Congress. . "

In reality, Bolton's tenure could borrow a title from a 1959 Peter Sellers film in which a bomb everyone feared turned out to be a failure: "The Mouse That Roared."

Bolton said one of his goals was to prevent bureaucrats from thwarting Trump's foreign policy, but he kept globalist bureaucrats like Fiona Hill, the British-American woman in charge of Europe and Russia policy on the Security Council in place. National. He later testified against Trump in a impeachment trial. She is still capitalizing on her opposition to Trump to this day.

Bolton wanted to be tough on the mullahs who run Iran, one of his main problems over the decades. However, he advised an attack on Iran that would have contradicted Trump's desire to prevent further wars in the Middle East. Trump's rejection left Bolton embittered.

Bolton was a lifelong critic of President Barack Obama for being weak with radical Islam. But his main effort in office related to this threat seemed to be trying to keep Trump in the Syrian civil war, which ceased to have anything to do with Islamism after ISIS was effectively defeated before Bolton's arrival.

In his new book, Bolton makes a single passing reference to the Muslim Brotherhood, which is the world's leading advocate of radical political Islam.

Eventually, many viewed Bolton as a hawk in China. But aside from trade policy, to which Bolton had little input, the administration took some action against Beijing during his time in office.

Contrast this poor record with what came after Bolton's departure. Under National Security Advisor Robert O & # 39; Brien and other top foreign policy officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who allow Trump instead of hinder him, the administration has:

Assassinated Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the head of what was left of ISIS. His death crowned the total destruction of ISIS as a coherent fighting force.

Assassinated Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian terrorist exporting Quds force. The mission, which took place in neighboring Iraq, noted for the first time that the United States would not tolerate Iran's terrorism against US targets, while avoiding a broader war with Iran.

Alert China by enacting human rights legislation related to the Hong Kong and China operation of concentration camps for Muslims. The Trump administration also imposed export controls that ended the rise of Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant that also functions as a spy agency and a potential spoiler.

Reduce the size of the National Security Council staff, that the George W. Bush and Obama administrations had inflated with Deep State bureaucrats opposed to reform.

It is clear from Bolton's book that he kept meticulous records: he refers not only to the dates, but also to hourly counts of various procedures.

One wonders if Bolton could have accomplished anything in office if he had devoted all his efforts to helping the president, instead of preparing a revealing book.

In truth, Trump's team has been much more effective without Bolton.

