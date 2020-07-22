Christian Whiton: Trump's reelection prospects: 7 reasons why he will likely see a second term

You have seen the singing of the experts on the left. Based on polls showing President Trump following former Vice President Biden, they confidently predict the Trump defeat they have wished for these past four years.

They are probably wrong.

First Of all, most polls are wrong. Many were wrong in 2016, and it's likely that the opposite will be proven again. In any given poll, all it takes to skew the results is a few respondents who don't want to tell a stranger on the phone that they support Trump. This dynamic is probably greater now than in 2016 given the McCarthyite atmosphere that progressives have created in which supporting Trump can be dangerous for social standing, career, and even physical security.

Second, the presidential campaign has not really started yet. This may be a novelty for people who follow politics and for whom it seems that the 2016 campaign never really ended. But most Americans just don't pay much attention to the campaign until after Labor Day.

Third, the biggest problem in the campaign will be employment and the economy. Biden and most Democrats are on the side of keeping the economy and schools closed. It has also supported massive tax increases, which most voters understand will kill jobs and the economic recovery.

Trump, by contrast, called for reopening businesses and schools and arranged for the mass production of coronavirus vaccines to be available just when they are approved, hopefully starting in October. Also, Trump, unlike Biden, already has an economic boom under his belt.

Fourth, the new coalition that Trump formed in 2016 remains intact. His breakthrough was to attract low-income voters who previously voted Democrats but felt betrayed by the elite. It also energized conservatives with promises to appoint constitutional judges.

As a result, Trump traditionally invested Democrats from Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in the Republican column and held changing states like Ohio and Florida. No part of this coalition has deteriorated with Trump. Democrat-controlled cities in turmoil can also help you reclaim suburbs.

FifthTrump is tough on China and Biden is not. Americans are aware that the virus that has disrupted nearly 150,000 American lives came from China, prompted by the embezzlement of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Trump increased tariffs on more than half of China's products and reoriented the US military to deter China as his primary mission.

Joe Biden was second-in-command in an administration that placated China and abused key allies like Taiwan. He opposes Trump's tariffs on China. Her son mysteriously raised large sums of money from China, and Biden himself was the leading advocate of letting China join the World Trade Organization, the key step in allowing the United States to be stripped of industry and crush the middle class.

Sixth, Trump's campaign organization finally has its game on. A general rule of thumb is that campaigns run by aspiring celebrity managers are likely to lose. By installing Bill Stepien as campaign manager last week, Trump has the opposite of this type of person leading his reelection effort. The campaign is ahead of Biden in fundraising, and this week alone raised an unprecedented $ 20 million in a single virtual event that drew 300,000 donors who averaged $ 67.

Biden remains largely kidnapped in his basement, avoiding most of the means. Democrats nearly canceled their convention, opting for a mostly digital conspiracy. In contrast, Trump will accept his party's nomination on August 27 before thousands of cheering Republican delegates in Jacksonville, Florida, marking the true start of the campaign and a likely chain of high-energy protests.

Biden, whose campaign and debate performances were pathetic before panicked Democrats rallied behind him to deprive Bernie Sanders of the nomination, cannot match this performance.

SeventhDemocrats have gone crazy. While the media loves to highlight any disapproval of Trump by a fellow Republican, the real political crisis in the United States is on the left. Centrists, economic liberals are being yelled at and defeated in the primaries by far-left activists who support the wing of the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez party and cancel the culture.

The British Labor Party underwent a similar transformation to the left of awakening before being nearly wiped out at the polls last December. Americans are no more likely than the British to want to be governed by elitists who in our country falsely accuse them of racism, ally with the Mafia Antifa-Black Lives Matter against the police and nod at those who try to censure or fire to Americans who defend Meritocracy against racial obsession and cancel the culture that now dominates the left.

Lacking moral courage, many Republicans in Congress have been slow to defend themselves against this threat to freedom. Trump does not have that problem, and since his July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore, in which he defended American history, he has made it clear that he is the bodyguard that Americans need to stop the mob.

As in 2016, Donald Trump in 2020 and the political and economic factors that are underway challenge conventional analysis. But they are similar enough to forecast a second Trump term.

