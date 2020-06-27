Christina Aguilera says executives once had a "big debate" about changing her last name as being "too ethnic"

"Genie In The Bottle" performed by "Christina Agee" doesn't sound the same as "Christina Aguilera," but according to the pop music superstar, some music industry executives floated to the nickname when her career was just beginning. .

"I remember when I was the first time, there was a huge debate around me about changing my last name because all the business people around me thought it was too long, too complicated, and too ethnic," the five-time Grammy winner, 39, told him. Billboard in an interview published on Friday.

"‘ Christina Agee "was an option, but that was clearly not going to fly," Aguilera said.

Aguilera said she struggled to keep the same name that she had carried through her career as a young Disney star and said that her heritage made her want to keep the name they gave her at birth.

"He was totally against the idea and wanted to represent who he really was," he said. “Being a Latina is part of my heritage and who I am. I've been fighting for my last name all my life. "

Although the "Lady Marmalade" singer has only recorded one album in Spanish in her career, she has remade many of her hits with a Spanish twist, including "Genie" and "Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)".

Nominated for 20 Grammys in her career, Aguilera's only Spanish-language album "Mi Reflejo" was released two decades ago in 2000, and upon re-recording her national songs for international listeners, Aguilera said the opportunity brought "new life." to the disks and allowed her to "reinvent some things".

"I was allowed to create and express new improvisations and vocal choruses that did not give me the freedom to do on the original album," he explained to the media. “Everything sounds better in Spanish. Let's be honest."

Born to an Ecuadorian father and a mother of European descent, the former "Voice" coach has often been saddled with straddling her multiple heritage and not being Latino enough.

"I have dealt with it all my life," he told Latina magazine in 2012. "I don't speak the language fluently. And I'm divided in half, half Irish, and half Ecuadorian. I shouldn't have to prove my ethnicity to anyone. I know who I am."

She continued defending her inheritance: "All I know is that no one can tell me that I am not a proud Latina woman … that's why I threw myself headlong into an album in Spanish and I'm planning another one even if I don't." You don't speak the language. I'm sure that doesn't sit well with some people. "