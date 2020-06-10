Christopher Columbus statue collapsed in Virginia protest

A statue of Christopher Columbus was downed and thrown into the water in a park in Virginia on Tuesday night, according to reports.

About 1,000 protesters gathered at Byrd Park in Richmond, where they used ropes to knock down the statue of the Italian explorer, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"We have to start where it all started," activist Chelsea Higgs-Wise told the crowd, according to the newspaper. "We have to start with the people who first stood on this earth."

Protesters surrounded that statue, which was adorned with graffiti. One had a sign that said: "Columbus represents genocide."

After chants of "knock him down," protesters used the rope to dislodge the 8-foot statue.

The group then dragged the statue about 200 feet and dumped it into Lake Byrd Park.

The action came when a judge in Virginia blocked the removal of a statue representing Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond. Statues have become the target of protesters since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.