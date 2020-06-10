Christopher Columbus statue is beheaded in Boston

Boston police launched an investigation Wednesday after the city's Christopher Columbus statue was beheaded overnight.

The images taken in the Christopher Columbus Park this morning show the head of the monument lying on the ground next to its base, surrounded by tape from the crime scene.

The collapse comes just hours after protesters in Richmond, Virginia, knocked down a statue of Columbus there, set it on fire, and then dumped it into a lake.

VANDALS DEPLOY THE STATUE OF COLUMBUS IN VIRGINIA

In that incident, which was allegedly preceded by a peaceful protest by indigenous peoples, the base of the statue was also spray painted and someone left a cardboard sign on it saying "Columbus represents genocide."

The beheading of the Columbus statue in Boston is not the first time it has been smashed.

In 2015, someone spray-painted “Black Lives Matter” on its base.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner said at the time that while they encourage public speaking, destroying property is not the way to do it, WFXT reports.

