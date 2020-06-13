Christopher Columbus statue: New York leaders express support for keeping it







A petition was started on change.org calling for the circle's name change and removal of the statue "in public view," but recent comments from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggest that neither neither the statue nor the name of the circle goes anywhere.

Cuomo said at a press conference on Thursday that he felt the statue of Columbus, originally from Italy, was an important symbol for Italian Americans.

"The statue of Christopher Columbus represents in some way the Italian-American legacy in the country, and the Italian-American contribution in this country," he said. "I understand the feelings about Christopher Columbus and some of his acts that no one would support, but the statue has come to represent and signify appreciation for the contribution of Italian Americans to New York, so I support him."

De Blasio said Friday that he would comply with the January 2018 decision of the Mayor's Advisory Commission on Art, Monuments and Markers of the City. According to the commission's report, most commission members "advocated maintaining the statue of Columbus and fostering public dialogue."

Columbus under the microscope.

Students in the United States are taught that Columbus discovered America, sailing across the Atlantic on his three ships: La Niña, Pinta, and Santa María. The Italian explorer is even celebrated every October during a federal holiday that bears his name. However, many historians agree that Columbus was not the first person, nor the first European, to discover the "New World". Indigenous peoples had been living in the Americas for centuries before the arrival of Columbus. Columbus has been considered a controversial figure in the history of the United States for his treatment of the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at his expense. Dozens of cities and states, such as Minnesota, Alaska, Vermont, and Oregon, have already replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. Now, in response to protests and talks across the country around racial inequality, people have been tearing down the Columbus statues. In Houston, a statue of Columbus was smashed on Thursday night, stained with red paint and a sign saying "rip your oppressor's head off," reported CNN affiliate KTRK. CNN affiliate WHDH reported a decapitated statue of Columbus in Boston early Wednesday morning and a destroyed statue in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday night. On Friday afternoon, a statue of Columbus was removed from Farnham Park in Camden, New Jersey, city spokesman Vincent Basara confirmed to CNN. Indigenous peoples had inhabited the New World long before Columbus arrived in 1492. History.com says that it enslaved many of them and treated them with extreme violence and brutality. Columbus and his men also brought diseases such as smallpox, measles, and the flu to the island of Hispaniola. In 1492, there were approximately 250,000 indigenous people in Hispaniola, but by 1517, only 14,000 remained, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

Indigenous and Italian-American communities respond

In a statement emailed to CNN, Betty Lyons, executive director of the American Indian Law Alliance, singled out Columbus as the center of "centuries of racism and dehumanization of indigenous peoples" in the United States. "Until society at large confronts those oppressions head-on and realizes that the symbols of that oppression go far beyond the Confederate flag, peace will not come to earth," Lyons wrote. "Until then, Cuomo, like [President Donald] Trump, remains with his knee to his neck." The National Italian Americans Foundation released a statement on Friday expressing its belief that smashing and removing the Columbus statues is "culturally insensitive and divisive." Anita Bevacqua McBride, NIAF vice president for cultural affairs, told CNN by phone that NIAF does not discriminate "against any other group." "We support those who face this deprivation of rights now and groups that feel marginalized [who] are victims of racism and injustice," he said. "And we support the right to protest peacefully. But we do not support vandalism and the destruction of the Columbus statues." When asked if the statue was worth revisiting due to changing historical views of Columbus, McBride suggested that the same should be done with the Founding Fathers of the United States if the focus continues on its positive qualities and not in their slavery. "We have always supported that there be a day or statue of the indigenous people," he said. "But the country continues to evolve in the way it celebrates the characters. That is not the problem. We are talking about removal, construction, complete removal. That is an affront to the tens to twenty million Italian Americans whose heritage comes from these waves. masses of immigrants who overcome discrimination to scrape [money] and contribute to making [the statues] possible."

