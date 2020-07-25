Christopher Columbus statue: The Philadelphia Historical Commission voted for the removal of the statue

The final decision to remove the Marconi Plaza statue rests with the Philadelphia Art Commission, which will tentatively address the matter on August 12, Lauren Cox, spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney, told CNN.

"This week's meetings were an important opportunity for members of the public to share their views on the future of the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza," Cox said in a statement. "The administration believes that we present a strong argument for the relocation of the statue and await the final decision of the Art Commission."

The commission heard hours of public testimony, most of which wanted the 144-year-old statue to stay, according to CNN affiliate KYW. But the city's director of public arts, Margot Bert, said the preliminary results of an online poll showed that 80% were in favor of the removal, KYW reported.

Discussions over the removal of the statue come amid a national race trial and debate over the display of certain statues, such as those depicting Confederate figures.