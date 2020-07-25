Christopher Columbus statue: The Philadelphia Historical Commission voted for the removal of the statue

The final decision to remove the Marconi Plaza statue rests with the Philadelphia Art Commission, which will tentatively address the matter on August 12, Lauren Cox, spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney, told CNN.
"This week's meetings were an important opportunity for members of the public to share their views on the future of the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza," Cox said in a statement. "The administration believes that we present a strong argument for the relocation of the statue and await the final decision of the Art Commission."
The commission heard hours of public testimony, most of which wanted the 144-year-old statue to stay, according to CNN affiliate KYW. But the city's director of public arts, Margot Bert, said the preliminary results of an online poll showed that 80% were in favor of the removal, KYW reported.
Discussions over the removal of the statue come amid a national race trial and debate over the display of certain statues, such as those depicting Confederate figures.
In the case of Colón, "scholars and historians have discovered first-hand documentation that establishes that their arrival in the Americas also marked the beginning of the displacement and genocide of indigenous peoples," explained a previous statement from the mayor's office, while some see it as a symbol of Italian contributions to the history of the United States.
The statue at Marconi Plaza has become a flashpoint for protesters, leading to "clashes" between people who want the statue to stay and others who want it removed, the statement said, calling it " on the public security situation. "
Last month, the city boxed the statue with wood to protect it. And groups of armed men stood guard at the statue after it was defaced, reported CNN affiliate WCAU.
"The City is committed to finding a way forward that allows Philadelphia residents to celebrate their heritage and culture, while respecting the stories and circumstances of others who come from different backgrounds," said the statement from the mayor's office.
Philly is not alone in dealing with public anger at the Columbus statues. In several cases, the statues have been thrown to the ground, beheaded, or thrown into a lake.
Most recently, a statue of Columbus was removed from Grant Park in Chicago on Friday morning after Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered its removal. That statue was also the scene of a confrontation, this time between Chicago police and protesters, which left several officers injured.
CNN's Sheena Jones and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.