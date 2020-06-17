Christopher Columbus statue to be removed from California state house

The statue, titled "Columbus's Last Appeal to Queen Elizabeth," has been at the center of the California Capitol Rotunda since 1883, when it was first gifted to the state. In a joint statement, the legislative leadership called the statue "completely out of place."
"Christopher Columbus is a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations," says Pro Tempore Senate President Toni G. Atkins' announcement, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and President of the Ken Cooley Assembly Rules Committee.
"The continued presence of this statue on the California Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today. It will be removed." The statement says.
In response to protests and talks across the country around racial inequality, people have been tearing down Columbus statues to publicize the cruelty it brought to indigenous peoples. Columbus has long been a controversial figure in history for his treatment of the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at his expense.
In recent years, many cities and states have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, in recognition of the pain and terror caused by Columbus and other European explorers.
Earlier this week, in Chula Vista, California, the city moved a different statue of Christopher Columbus to the warehouse, citing public safety concerns hours before a planned protest to press for its removal, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. And in Sacramento, a statue honoring John Sutter, the explorer and colonizer who fueled the California Gold Rush, was removed from outside a self-titled local hospital.
According to the California State Capitol Museum, the Columbus statue at the roundabout is no stranger to controversy. During the Capitol's restoration, Native American and Latino groups recommended relocation of the statue, but it was eventually returned to its place in the middle of the roundabout.
Many state legislators praised the state leadership announcement. California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales, president of the Latino Caucus, wrote on Twitter that "It is important that today's children learn the difference between real and false heroes."