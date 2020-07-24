Christopher Columbus toppled statues in Chicago

The two Chicago Christopher Columbus statues were demolished under cover of darkness early Friday after violent clashes erupted last week between police and protesters, according to reports.

Hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked to come down, a statue was removed in Grant Park in Windy City, while the other was seen dismantled in Arrigo Park in the Little Italy neighborhood, NBC Chicago reported.

Protesters across the country have clamored for the removal of the Columbus statues, calling the Italian explorer a symbol of hatred and oppression, while others see it as an important part of the Italian-American heritage.

On Monday, Lightfoot said it would announce a process in which the city would inventory the monuments, paintings "and other things that commemorate" its history, the media outlet reported.

"Over time, our team will determine that there are no African American monuments in this city," he said.

“There are no monuments to women. There are no monuments that reflect the contributions of the people in the city of Chicago that contributed to the greatness of this city. "

As recently as last month, Lightfoot said he did not believe the Columbus statue in Grant Park should be removed.

"Look, I know that the Columbus theme, Columbus Day, is a subject of great discussion, but I think the way we educate our young people in particular about history is to educate them about the whole story," he said at the time. .

Last week, 49 policemen and four protesters were injured when clashes erupted during a protest calling for the removal of the statue. More than a dozen people were also arrested.

Since then, police said a group infiltrated peaceful protests to provoke violence, according to NBC Chicago.

Stefan Cuevas-Caizaguano, a resident observing the removal of the statue in Grant Park, told the Chicago Sun-Times: “This statue that comes down is due to the efforts of black and indigenous activists who know the true history of Columbus and what he represents . "

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, recently quarreled with the mayor after writing to President Trump a letter asking for federal help to tackle the increasing armed violence in the city.

"I'm sick of the mayor thinking he can do whatever he wants," Catanzara, of Italian descent, told the Sun-Times.

"She is not a dictator. She is a coward who wanted to do this in the middle of the night when no one was paying attention after she said she was not going to tear down the statue," he said.

On Thursday night, hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside Lightfoot's home and demanded that local police be expelled.

The demonstration came after Lightfoot reportedly made a radical change and agreed to Trump's plan to send 200 federal agents to Chicago, after a shooting in front of a funeral home that killed at least 15 people.