Christopher Columbus: why wasn't he the hero we learned from at school

That rhyme has long been how American students were introduced to Christopher Columbus in elementary school.

Students are taught that Columbus is the one who discovered America, crossing the Atlantic in his three ships: La Niña, Pinta and Santa María. The Italian explorer is even celebrated every October during a federal holiday that bears his name.

But the man credited with discovering the "New World" has been considered a controversial figure in United States history for his treatment of the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at his expense.

Dozens of cities and states, such as Minnesota, Alaska, Vermont, and Oregon, have already replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Now, in response to protests and talks across the country around racial inequality, people have been tearing down the Columbus statues to publicize the cruelty it brought to indigenous peoples.
The statues of Christopher Columbus are being dismantled across the country.

So what did Columbus really do and why is he labeled a "tyrant" rather than the hero we were taught to believe?

"We should ask ourselves why we as Americans continue to celebrate without knowing the true story of his legacy, and why a party was created in the first place," said Dr. Leo Killsback, a citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Nation and an assistant professor. from the United States. Indian Studies at Arizona State University, she told CNN in 2016.

He was not the first to discover the Americas.

There is no doubt that Columbus' voyages had an "undeniable historical impact, sparking the great age of Atlantic exploration, trade, and eventually colonization of Europeans," according to historian David M. Perry, who wrote an opinion piece for CNN about Columbus Day in 2015
Not everything you learned about Christopher Columbus is true
But Columbus was not the first to discover the New World. Indigenous peoples had been living there for centuries when he arrived in 1492 and Leif Eriksson and the Vikings defeated him five centuries earlier.

Enslaved the natives

During his travels through the Caribbean islands and the coasts of Central and South America, Columbus encountered indigenous peoples that he called "Indians".

Columbus and his men enslaved many of these natives and treated them with extreme violence and brutality, according to History.com.

Throughout his years in the Americas, Columbus forced the natives to work for the sake of profit. Later, he sent thousands of Taino "Indians" to Spain to sell them, and many of them died during the trip. The natives who were not sold as slaves were forced to search for gold in the mines and to work on the plantations.

While he was governor of what is now the Dominican Republic, Colón killed many natives in response to his revolt, according to History.com. To avoid a new rebellion, he would have the corpses parade through the streets.

Brought new diseases

Indigenous societies in the Americas "were decimated by exposure to Old World disease, crumbling under the weight of the epidemic," Perry wrote in his CNN op-ed.

The Taíno population was not immune to diseases such as smallpox, measles, and influenza, which were brought to their island of Hispaniola by Columbus and his men. In 1492, there were approximately 250,000 indigenous people on Hispaniola, but by 1517, only 14,000 remained, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

Some historians believe that the impact of European and African settlers in the New World possibly killed up to 90% of native populations and was more deadly than Black Death in medieval Europe, OMRF said.

