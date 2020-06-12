Christopher Columbus: why wasn't he the hero we learned from at school

That rhyme has long been how American students were introduced to Christopher Columbus in elementary school.
Students are taught that Columbus is the one who discovered America, crossing the Atlantic in his three ships: La Niña, Pinta and Santa María. The Italian explorer is even celebrated every October during a federal holiday that bears his name.
But the man credited with discovering the "New World" has been considered a controversial figure in United States history for his treatment of the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at his expense.
Dozens of cities and states, such as Minnesota, Alaska, Vermont, and Oregon, have already replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
So what did Columbus really do and why is he labeled a "tyrant" rather than the hero we were taught to believe?
Contents
He was not the first to discover the Americas.
Enslaved the natives
During his travels through the Caribbean islands and the coasts of Central and South America, Columbus encountered indigenous peoples that he called "Indians".
Throughout his years in the Americas, Columbus forced the natives to work for the sake of profit. Later, he sent thousands of Taino "Indians" to Spain to sell them, and many of them died during the trip. The natives who were not sold as slaves were forced to search for gold in the mines and to work on the plantations.
While he was governor of what is now the Dominican Republic, Colón killed many natives in response to his revolt, according to History.com. To avoid a new rebellion, he would have the corpses parade through the streets.
Brought new diseases
Indigenous societies in the Americas "were decimated by exposure to Old World disease, crumbling under the weight of the epidemic," Perry wrote in his CNN op-ed.
Some historians believe that the impact of European and African settlers in the New World possibly killed up to 90% of native populations and was more deadly than Black Death in medieval Europe, OMRF said.