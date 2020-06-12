Christopher Columbus: why wasn't he the hero we learned from at school





That rhyme has long been how American students were introduced to Christopher Columbus in elementary school.

Students are taught that Columbus is the one who discovered America, crossing the Atlantic in his three ships: La Niña, Pinta and Santa María. The Italian explorer is even celebrated every October during a federal holiday that bears his name.

But the man credited with discovering the "New World" has been considered a controversial figure in United States history for his treatment of the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at his expense.

Dozens of cities and states, such as Minnesota, Alaska, Vermont, and Oregon, have already replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.