Christopher hopes to return to the US coast. USA





On Thursday morning, the ancient tropical storm, with sustained winds of 35 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph, was moving at 3 mph, almost the pace most people walk.

This slow movement is allowing Christopher will unleash large amounts of rain in Central America. Some areas can see rainfall amounts measured in feet, leading to floods and landslides that are life-threatening.

Stormy rain totals with this system could leave isolated amounts of almost 3 feet of rain (35 inches) in some areas of Guatemala and El Salvador.

In Mexico, isolated 2-foot total rain storms have fallen and will fall in the Mexican states of Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatan.

"One of the most shocking effects of climate change In tropical systems, the amount of rain they can shed is increasing, which can cause flash floods, "says CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. We are seeing this with Christopher. "As ocean and air temperatures heat up, it allows more moisture to be retained in the atmosphere, which can increase the rate at which rain falls," says Miller. Hurricanes Harvey and Florence provide recent evidence of the extreme rainfall that these tropical systems are capable of. Christopher predicts that it will strengthen as he moves toward the US. USA "A turn to the east and northeast is expected later today." the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast Thursday morning . The center of the storm will move over eastern Mexico on Thursday and at night. The Cristóbal center should re-emerge on the Gulf of Mexico on Friday when it begins to move north and strengthen. "A subsequent move northward should occur through Saturday," NHC said. "Most of the computer model guide shows Louisiana as the likely target to land on Sunday night or Monday," says CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. Sea surface temperatures throughout the Gulf of Mexico are warm enough to withstand the strengthening of the storm. But this is just a tropical ingredient depression needs to become a hurricane. The wind shear, the change with speed and the direction of the wind with height, should be low. There must also be enough moist air throughout the environment. "A combination of wind shear and dry air that is injected into the storm will likely limit Christopher's intensity," says Hennen. There is still a 50/50 chance that the system will become a hurricane. Either way, heavy rains will affect the gulf coast states "It is still too early to know which areas along the Gulf coast will be most affected," says Hennen. "But the floods will probably be the biggest threat." Flood alerts have already been issued for parts of Louisiana and Florida, as tropical moisture begins to flow. "The impacts of the storm will likely be felt far from where the center finally makes landfall," says Hennen. This means that everyone along the coast must pay attention to the storm and the conditions they are in.





