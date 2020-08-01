Christopher Meloni takes it to the & # 39; Maxxx & # 39; in the new Hulu comedy

Christopher Meloni shows a completely different side of himself in "Maxxx", the Hulu six-episode comedy series created by star O-T Fagbenle.

Meloni, 59, plays Don Wild, the flamboyant, snorting and coca-fueled record executive who takes a second chance on Maxxx (Fagbenle), a boy band singer trying for a hasty return.

Meloni and Fagbenle previously worked together on Hulu's "The Handmaid’s Tale," in which Fagbenle plays June's husband Luke (Elisabeth Moss) who fled to Canada to escape dystopian Gilead. Meloni acted as a guest in Season 3 as Commander Winslow.

Meloni, who returned this fall as Elliot Stabler in the NBC spin-off "Law & Order: Organized Crime," spoke to The Post about playing Don Wild … and his fear of long nails.

Did your connection to O-T Fagbenle influence your role in "Maxxx"?

There was no connection. I guess I never mentioned it. He said, "I was just a fan and his name came up and everyone said, 'Oh man, that would be great.'" It always amazes me when that happens. I don't know if they see in me, but God bless them for their vision (laughs).

Was Don based on someone you know?

It was made of entire fabric, but one of the images I had in my mind was … (Peter Britney, owner of the British-born club). In fact, I worked at his club as a bartender in the late 80s before it was a strip club. He always struck me as a bit of a Peter Pan type, someone who considered himself a 26-year-old man trapped in the body of a 65-year-old man. Don is a bit more of an erratic and crazier guy.

Did you have contributions in Don's accessories?

It was originally written as a boy in his 70s and I had a lot of questions from the beginning: "Haven't I aged so well?" O-T said, "No, his name just appeared," and they decided to throw (Don's age) out the window. I came up with perpetual tanning, I think we've all seen it, and I came up with Don's earring. They pierced my ears a thousand years ago and (the piercing holes) were still open. I could not believe it; I was fully prepared to pierce my ears again.

The costume designer was amazing and put together the accessories to give Don that Bono-like look. OT and the director said, "We see a goatee thing," and I said, "Okay, I'm fine with that, but it has to be dyed," you know, that Las Vegas dye job where it's like, "me." keeping this mirage alive. I'm wrinkled but I'm just looking at my tan. ” I still don't understand what this means, but my nails grew and that had a great effect on everything else. It almost drove me crazy. I like short nails and it was a mind-f-k. I was laughing at myself all the time, like, "Really buddy? Are you growing your nails? Isn't that mentally traumatic for you?" I didn't touch my nails for three months, I just cleaned them to make them look good. . I took my acoustic guitar to London, but my nails became so long that I couldn't play it; they kept hitting the fret.

Season 1 ends on an open note. Any chance of the series coming back?

That's a question for O-T, but I've already begged you. I love London, and I loved working on it.