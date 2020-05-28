Christopher Nolan crashed a real 747 plane on Tenet, here is why he did it

Christopher Nolan is a filmmaker known for making exciting action thrillers that make you question what you are seeing on screen. And yet, for someone who indulges so often in reality-twisting plots, Nolan is famous for his dedication to capturing real-world action rather than relying on CGI. Perhaps there is no better example of this devotion than the fact that Nolan bought and crashed a real-life 747 jet in a hangar for the upcoming Tenet movie. The filmmaker spoke about the details of the stunt in a recent interview.

"I was planning to do it using thumbnails and piece constructions and a combination of visual effects and everything in between."

RELATED: Tenet Star Had Script Questions For Christopher Nolan Every Day

But that plan went out the window when Christopher Nolan and his team searched locations in Victorville, California, where they discovered an airplane graveyard filled with planes that may never fly again, but can easily maneuver to operate convincingly during the expected duration. scene.

"We started running the numbers … It became clear that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real life-size aircraft and perform this actual sequence on camera, rather than build thumbnails or follow the CG path."

Nolan describes the purchase of the actual 747, as seen in Tenet's teaser, as a spontaneous purchase of the moment that ultimately added a great deal of realism and excitement to the sequence.

"It's weird to talk about that, I guess it's kind of impulsive buying. But we did it, and it worked really well, with Scott Fisher, our special effects supervisor, and Nathan Crowley, the production designer, figuring out how to go about this. great sequence on camera. It was a very exciting thing to be a part of. "

This is not the first time that Nolan has destroyed an airplane in the name of cinema. The dark knight rises It features a spectacular opening sequence in which Bane is rescued from a CIA plane when his henchmen smash the panel in half in mid-air and swoop it down to earth.

If the airplane scene in Beginning matches the raw emotion of the scene in The dark knight rises, Nolan's investment in buying a real plane just to exploit it will have been worth it. One of the lead actors in the upcoming movie, Robert Pattinson, is also glad that he was able to witness a trick so bold that it may never be repeated.

"You wouldn't have thought there was a reality where you would be making a scene where they only have a real 747 to explode! I was thinking, 'How many more times is this going to happen in a movie?'

Beginning tells the story of a mysterious secret agent tasked with preventing armageddon with the help of 'time investment' technology even more mysterious. It remains to be seen whether the long-awaited film will be able to reopen theaters in July as planned, or will be sent for a postponement or release of PVOD. This news comes from GamesRadar.

Topics: Principle