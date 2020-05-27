Christopher Nolan on why he chose to crash a real 747 for Tenet

Christopher Nolan is one of those rare filmmakers who can practically do whatever he wants regardless of money or materials, and if Christopher Nolan wants to crash a real 747 on a hanger, well, Christopher Nolan can crash a real 747 on a hanger. A new TENET trailer was released last week and gave us a wider look at Nolan's latest fictional movie from a movie, which seems to be related to time travel, sorry, time investmentand the threat of World War III.

One of the massive pieces featured in the TENET trailer involved a 747 crashing into a hanger, and since we're talking about Christopher Nolan, it's a real 747 crashing into a real hanger. For any other director, the sequence would undoubtedly involve CGI, perhaps with a bit of hands-on effect and miniature work, but Nolan plays with the big toys. While talking to Total Film, Nolan explained why it was actually more practical to buy a real plane and crash it than to use typical movie magic.

I planned to do it using thumbnails and piece constructions and a combination of visual effects and everything in between. We started running the numbers … It became clear that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real life-size plane, and perform this actual sequence on camera, rather than build thumbnails or follow the CG route.

"It's weird to talk about that, I guess it's kind of an impulse buy,"Nolan said with a smile."But we did, and it worked really well, with Scott Fisher, our special effects supervisor, and Nathan Crowley, the production designer, figuring out how to perform this great sequence on camera. Be part of something very exciting."One person who also loved the sequence was Robert Pattinson, who starred in the film alongside John David Washington."You wouldn't have thought there was a reality where you would be making a scene where they only have a real 747 to explode! It's so bold to the point of being ridiculous,"Pattinson said."I remember, while we were filming it, I was thinking, "How many more times is this going to happen in a movie?"While the trailer simply said that TENET would hit theaters, the movie is still slated for a July 17, 2020 launching.

