Christopher strengthens in the face of the tropical storm, must touch land on Sunday

Christopher strengthened in a 50 mph tropical storm on Saturday morning and is moving faster than expected at 12 mph, and is expected to make landfall on Sunday afternoon in Louisiana.

Various environmental factors, including dry air and shear, will prevent Christopher from becoming too strong, and the NHC still leads Christopher into a moderate tropical storm of 60 mph on landfall.

Although it is not impossible for Christopher to become a hurricane, at this time, it is unlikely. However, tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings are now in effect.

As for tropical storms, Christopher's American impact should not be as significant. There will be 2-4 feet of storm surge in southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi coast.

The areas east of there through the northern half of the east coast of Florida will see 1-2 feet of storm surge.

Because the storm is quite large, it will bring 3-6 inches of widespread rain with some spots up to 10 inches from northern Florida across the coast and inland to Alabama and Mississippi. This will cause some very localized flooding.

That being said, most of that area is dealing with drought, so while it is too fast, it will be a nice rain in agricultural areas.

Short isolated tornadoes will also form within the rain bands that move ashore on the eastern side of Christopher. Heavy rains will extend north deeper into the Mississippi River Valley on Sunday night through Monday.

The hurricane season started just six days ago, with Christopher as the third name storm.