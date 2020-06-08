Christopher weakens to tropical depression, brings flood threat to Mississippi Valley

By
Zaheer
-
0
2


The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Christopher, weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after making landfall in southeast Louisiana.

The storm system that made landfall near Grand Isle, La., With winds of 50 mph will continue to bring heavy rain and gusts of wind from tropical storm force in Mississippi and Alabama.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible north and east of Christopher on Monday, especially through Mississippi and Alabama.

TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL MAKES LAND OVER LOUISIANA, PACKING STRONG WINDS AND RAIN

There is a high risk of excessive rain in parts of the Mississippi Valley as the storm moves north.

The expected trajectory of the tropical depression Cristóbal.

The expected trajectory of the tropical depression Cristóbal.
(Fox News)

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Christopher is forecast to produce 5 to 10-inch amounts of rainfall from the central and eastern Gulf coast to the lower Mississippi valley, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches.

The forecast of precipitations of the tropical depression Cristobal.

The forecast of precipitations of the tropical depression Cristobal.
(Fox News)

Further north, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with higher amounts of up to 6 inches, as the storm system moves north.

The tropical depression Cristóbal brings the threat of floods.

The tropical depression Cristóbal brings the threat of floods.
(Fox News)

In addition to the flood threat, there is also the possibility of severe weather along the way to the Great Lakes and the Midwest, as the remains of Christopher and a strong cold front interact.

The tropical depression Cristóbal on Tuesday brings the threat of floods and severe weather to the Upper Midwest.

The tropical depression Cristóbal on Tuesday brings the threat of floods and severe weather to the Upper Midwest.
(Fox News)

That same cold front will bring heavy snowfall over the Northern Rockies and severe storms for the Northern and Central Plains.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Across the rest of the country, the West will chill on Monday, but strong winds are raising the fire hazard to areas of the southern Rocky Mountains and the High Plains.

The forecast in the United States on June 8, 2020.

The forecast in the United States on June 8, 2020.
(Fox News)

Travis Fedschun of Fox News contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here