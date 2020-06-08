Christopher weakens to tropical depression, brings flood threat to Mississippi Valley

The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Christopher, weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after making landfall in southeast Louisiana.

The storm system that made landfall near Grand Isle, La., With winds of 50 mph will continue to bring heavy rain and gusts of wind from tropical storm force in Mississippi and Alabama.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible north and east of Christopher on Monday, especially through Mississippi and Alabama.

TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL MAKES LAND OVER LOUISIANA, PACKING STRONG WINDS AND RAIN

There is a high risk of excessive rain in parts of the Mississippi Valley as the storm moves north.

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Christopher is forecast to produce 5 to 10-inch amounts of rainfall from the central and eastern Gulf coast to the lower Mississippi valley, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches.

Further north, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with higher amounts of up to 6 inches, as the storm system moves north.

In addition to the flood threat, there is also the possibility of severe weather along the way to the Great Lakes and the Midwest, as the remains of Christopher and a strong cold front interact.

That same cold front will bring heavy snowfall over the Northern Rockies and severe storms for the Northern and Central Plains.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Across the rest of the country, the West will chill on Monday, but strong winds are raising the fire hazard to areas of the southern Rocky Mountains and the High Plains.

Travis Fedschun of Fox News contributed to this report.