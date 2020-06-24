Chrystul Kizer: Wisconsin teen accused of killing his alleged sex trafficker is released from jail on $ 400,000 bail





Chrystul Kizer, 19, had been incarcerated for nearly two years since he was charged in connection with the death of Randall P. Volar III in June 2018, according to the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

"No one should be jailed for surviving violence against them," the Chicago bond fund said in a statement.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office told CNN that they are not commenting on Kizer's release as this is an ongoing case.

Apparently Kizer, who is black, was trafficked by Volar, who was white, starting at age 16, the bond fund said.

Kizer contends that Volar's death was the result of self-defense, the fund said. "Too often, survivors of violence, especially black women and girls, are punished for defending themselves," the statement said. "The Chrystul case highlights the urgent need for the criminal legal system to stop prosecuting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault." Kizer faces first-degree manslaughter and use of a dangerous weapon, and four other felony charges, according to Kenosha County court records. His original $ 1 million bonus dropped to $ 400,000 in February, according to court records. His bond was signed on Monday and released on Tuesday. When the Kizer case ends, the bond money will be used to establish a national fund for domestic and sexual violence survivors facing charges, according to the statement. Last year, Cyntoia Brown received clemency while serving a life sentence for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was 16. Brown was 30 years old when he was granted a pardon and had served 15 years in prison. Brown's case caught the attention of several high-profile advocates, including a US Congressman, several Tennessee lawmakers, and several A-list celebrities. Comedian Amy Schumer, reality star Kim Kardashian West, and actress Ashley Judd were among those calling for Brown's clemency.

