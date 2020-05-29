Chuck reveals his true nature

Supernatural "Don't Call Me Shurley" saw the return of author Chuck, who reveals a pretty big secret about himself. Supernatural starring Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles as brothers Winchester Sam and Dean. After a demonic attack that killed their mother, they were raised by their father to hunt down and destroy any supernatural or demonic beings they encounter. This was fun X filesinspired by the game in the early seasons, though he soon became his own unique beast.

Supernatural It inspired so many fans that it lasted fifteen seasons and will end in late 2020. While there is a chance that he will return in the future in film form, the Winchesters will have a long break after fifteen years. Interestingly, even though the series proved remarkably solid in the rankings, it was never able to generate a spin-off. Supernatural I tried twice with pilot episodes like "Wayward Sisters" and "Bloodlines", but neither one led to a new show, while the latter is currently the worst rated episode in the show's history, even lower than the infamous ones. "Bugs".

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Explanation of the "Aroma-Vision" trick of Revenge of the Nerds 4

Supernatural The season 11 episode "Don & # 39; t Call Me Shurley" finds Sam and Dean heading to a small town called Hope Springs to investigate a murder-suicide of a man who seemed to just break up. They realize he had black veins on his arm, which is a sign of Amara's madness-inducing mist – AKA The Darkness. Their investigations eventually find them trapped at the local police station, as the mist covers the entire town, causing the locals to go insane and kill each other. As Sam, Dean, and the other survivors try to isolate themselves, their situation seems bleak.

The meat of Supernatural "Don't Call Me Shurley" sees a homeless Metatron (Curtis Armstrong, Revenge of the nerds) called to a mysterious bar, with Supernatural Author Chuck (Rob Benedict) is the only other person there. After a short conversation, Chuck reveals that he is not a prophet, he is actually God in disguise. Naturally, Metatron is surprised by this, and God reveals that he wants help writing his autobiography. Metatron agrees to help edit the book, but expresses his frustration at the lack of detail, including basic questions such as why he created humanity or any mention of his sister.

The round trip between Metatron and God in Supernatural "Don't Call Me Shurley" is one of the best episodes of the show. Armstrong and Benedict do a great job, with scenes changing from fun to heartbreaking. There are several funny jokes, including a delicious jab in "Bugs", while Metatron blames God for refusing to help prevent Amara from destroying the world or saving the Winchesters. While Chuck / God appears to be intent on doing nothing, he does have a last-minute change of heart that makes the fog clear and those who died come back to life. God also appears to Sam and Dean in the final scene claiming they need to speak as the boys realize who Chuck Shurley really is.

Next: "About a Boy" from Supernatural sees Dean become a teenager

Every Arrowverse character that has been recast (in addition to Batwoman)