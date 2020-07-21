Chuck Schumer: & # 39; The president seems to think that if we don't, & # 39; Covid & # 39; will go & # 39;

"The president seems to think that if we don't do the test, (the coronavirus) will go away. It's an absurd proposition. But that's why he's resisted this all along. That's why he has resisted (Dr. Anthony Fauci and others) when They say we need more evidence. It doesn't make sense, "Schumer, a New York Democrat, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on" New Day. "

"There is money there, but it is not enough. And we propose more, and many Republicans agree with us," he added.

The comments come as Congress and Trump become increasingly separate about what to include in the upcoming stimulus bill. The White House has noted that no more money should be included for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for tracking and testing of contacts, a position that many Republicans have disagreed with in recent years. days.

"We need more help for the tests. He is fighting even with his own Republicans on this. It is totally, totally a leadership neglect," Schumer said. "It is as if no one is there leading the country at a time of great crisis."