Chuck Schumer: & # 39; The president seems to think that if we don't, & # 39; Covid & # 39; will go & # 39;

"The president seems to think that if we don't do the test, (the coronavirus) will go away. It's an absurd proposition. But that's why he's resisted this all along. That's why he has resisted (Dr. Anthony Fauci and others) when They say we need more evidence. It doesn't make sense, "Schumer, a New York Democrat, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on" New Day. "
"There is money there, but it is not enough. And we propose more, and many Republicans agree with us," he added.
"We need more help for the tests. He is fighting even with his own Republicans on this. It is totally, totally a leadership neglect," Schumer said. "It is as if no one is there leading the country at a time of great crisis."
Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and others stressed to reporters Monday that more money for testing is essential in the upcoming stimulus.
"I certainly want to see money for the tests. The tests are essential for the reopening," Collins said.
Schumer, who, along with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, will meet with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin underlined in his interview with CNN the need for move forward on a stimulus bill.