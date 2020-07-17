Chuck Woolery's son has Covid-19, spokesman confirms







"Chuck's son is fine and asymptomatic," Mark Young of Jekyll and Hyde Advertising told CNN.

Woolery made headlines Sunday night when President Donald Trump retweeted Woolery saying everyone is lying about Covid-19.

"The most outrageous lies are those of Covid 19. They all lie," Woolery said in that tweet.

"The CDC, the media, the Democrats, our doctors, not all, but the majority, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the elections and preventing the economy from coming back, which is of the election. I'm sick of it, "said his tweet.

Woolery disabled his Twitter account on Wednesday, Young said. In his last posted tweet, Woolery said, "Covid-19 is real and it's here." "My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel sorry for those who are suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones," Woolery said in a tweet Monday morning, that still lives in the cache of digital archive sites. Speaking of "Blunt Force Truth," the right-wing political podcast that he co-hosts, Woolery said he "never said that Covid was a hoax, but that it was the only way" his critics "could really twist and use it against me." "There is nowhere where I use 'deception' or 'it's not real' or something like that. I just said they lied to us," Woolery said. "My son has it, so I hope he is fine," he said. The podcast was released on Thursday. It is unclear when it was recorded. Woolery said it was "an honor for your president to retweet his thoughts and think he is important enough to do that." Woolery wanted a break from social media, so he disabled his Twitter account, Young said. Woolery's account "is not gone. It is simply taking a break from the abuse it has received from thousands of bigots who deliberately mislead people in their statement, including the media," Young said.

CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.





