It’s that time of year again when the leaves start to change colour and the air becomes crisp. It’s also the time of year when Chucky comes out to play. Chucky, the friendly (but deadly) Halloween doll, is back for another season of terror! Chucky first made his appearance on Halloween in 1988 and has been scaring people ever since. This year, he’s back with a vengeance. So make sure you’re prepared for him!

Chucky is a character in the Child’s Play horror movie series. In the movies, Chucky is a serial killer who has been brought back to life by a voodoo spell. He is then forced to do the bidding of his creator, Charles Lee Ray. Chucky often targets children, and he doesn’t care how many people he has to kill in order to get what he wants.

Chucky season 2 coming soon

Don Mancini, the creator of the Child’s Play franchise has just unveiled a new teaser poster for Chucky season two. The poster that Mancini twittered on his official Twitter handle is simplistic and exact to the point. The title Chucky 2 is nailed across the poster, fitted with glowing red letters that appear on a billboard. Behind the title is a subtle image of the titular killer doll that’s easy to miss if a viewer isn’t paying close enough attention. The rest of the poster is black, and under the title is only the year 2022.

What’s great about Chucky?

Although Chucky is a scary character, he does have funny moments. For example, in one scene from the first movie, Chucky tries to hitch a ride on top of a moving truck and ends up getting run over. He also likes to play practical jokes on people, such as putting superglue on someone’s chair or putting a snake in their bed.

Chucky is also surprisingly resourceful for a doll. In the movies, he has been shown to be able to drive a car, use a computer, and even fly a helicopter. He also knows how to use a gun and isn’t afraid to kill anyone who gets in his way.

When is the second season coming?

As for the release date nothing has been announced but it seems we will soon get the updates.

Who will be in the second season?

This horror series is based on the Characters created by Don Mancini. It is created by Don Mancini. The upcoming season will reprise Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise.

Season one of the series had Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Teo Briones as Junior Wheeler, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky aka Charles Lee Ray, and Fiona Dourif as Charles Lee Ray in the 1980s and present including numerous others.

Why you should watch Chucky?

Chucky is a horror series that is based on Characters created by Don Mancini. The show was created by Don Mancini who will also be returning for the second season. Season one of Chucky was met with mixed reviews but I believe that this horror series is worth your time. It’s creepy, suspenseful, and downright chilling at times. If you are a fan of horror then Chucky should be right up your alley.

Plus, who doesn’t love a good killer doll story? Chucky is the perfect horror series to watch this Halloween season. So be sure to check it out when it returns for its second season. You won’t be disappointed. As someone who grew up in the 80s, I have to say that Chucky is one of my all-time favourite horror movie villains. I was excited to see that he was getting his own TV series on Syfy, and I wasn’t disappointed. The first season was creepy, suspenseful, and downright chilling at times.