Chucky will have a different objective than the one he had in the children's play program

With the original Child's play franchise continues on the small screen in the form of TV series Chucky, fans are eager to know what we can expect from our favorite killer doll, and series creator Don Mancini has been on hand to provide us with some vague details.

The series begins when one of Good Guy's infamous dolls appears at a suburban yard sale, leading to a series of brutal and inventive murders that end up exposing the hypocrisy that oozes from the heart of the seemingly idyllic community. Additionally, the story will feature key details from Chucky's backstory from when he was mortal, and will feature numerous figures from the reappearing movies, including Jennifer Tilly, who previously played Chucky's girlfriend, Tiffany, as well as a fictionalized version. and exaggerated of itself. From what we can expect from the bib destroyer, Mancini had this today:

"Chucky has a different goal on the television show than he has ever had before and is specifically something that is designed to evoke something that is happening in the spirit of today."

If you recall, Chucky's main motivation in the movies was to return to his human form, as the transfer of his soul to the body of a doll was only thought of as a temporary stop, only so that his murderous machinations were nothing. he is regularly mocked before his plans can be properly approved. Exactly what is this & # 39; different target & # 39; It's still maddeningly nonspecific, but given the myriad of controversial concerns affecting American life and society today, the number of targets the series can target should provide you with plenty of material to satirize, hopefully in an entertaining way. and not a preacher.

the Child's play/ /Chucky The saga has always been variable in tone, varying between absolute horror and comic violence, but even when it doesn't pretend to be overtly humorous, it has at least been fun, and in whatever direction Mancini and his team choose to lead the series or the real life. problems they invoke, you can at least guarantee that you won't lose that defining aspect.