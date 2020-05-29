Chucky will have new weapons and objectives in the television show Child Play

Like any slasher saga, Child's play has never been short on free deaths, and for the next television show Chucky, franchise creator and showrunner Don Mancini has promised that the setting the killer doll is in will be a whole new scene of potential chaos for it to unleash.

Speaking to Syfy Wire about what we can expect from the series, he said the following:

"I think the possibility of seeing Chucky sharpen his abilities and add to his toolbox some of the technical advantages that we have at our disposal right now is something that I think people will find quite interesting. It is very important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies and new objectives, new objectives. "

It is unclear exactly what these new weapons will consist of, but you can be sure that they will be as ingenious as we expect from the series' creative team. One of the hallmarks of the movies is that Chucky (and occasionally others) use makeshift weapons, as many standard instruments of death are not very useful for a three-foot doll. Some memorable flaws over the years consist of nails like a pop on someone's face with an air bag, beheading with a piano wire, being fried by an electroconvulsive therapy device, an acid burned face, be decapitated by the fragments that fall from a destroyed weapon. glass ceiling, and a strange recurrence at various entrances of using a nail file to cut someone's throat.

The advancement of household appliances to make people's lives easier would be a prime possibility, especially given the series' suburban environment that makes the prevalence of such items standard. You could have Chucky taking control of a smart home, reusing its potential to trap people in and out of them by playing around with its settings, like roasting someone in a boiling shower, overloading electrical outlets, or lighting fires by adjusting the temperature. . If you run out of ideas, there is always the reliable endorsement of mutilating someone with the garbage disposal.

You could also use the internet to maneuver your victims into more suitable ambush locations, such as catching an unfaithful husband by promising a date with the soccer mom next door, or irritating someone in an online game session to him to become blind to his surroundings.

Any killer shenanigans Chucky It will rise, it will be worth the wait, and when it makes its small screen debut, it is a fact that it will be in a fun and bloody way.