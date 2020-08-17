church-is-enforcing-social-distancing-with-humorous-signs-referencing-scripture

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A church pastor dedicated to bringing joy amid difficult times is using humor to help social distance his congregation during Sunday services.

Ray Cannata, pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New Orleans, printed and taped hundreds of signs encouraging churchgoers to sit apart by referencing Bible scriptures with a funny twist.

“Jesus sat the 500 down in rows. But not this one,” reads one sign.

“Abraham was 100 years old when Isaac was born, and if he were here today, he still wouldn’t be allowed to sit in this pew,” reads another.

After seeing similar signs online, Cannata said he was inspired to bring some humor into his own church as it gradually reopened for in-person services.