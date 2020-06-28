Church of Scientology attempted to silence alleged rape victims of Danny Masterson: lawsuit

Danny Masterson, who made a mocking name on "That & # 39; 70 & # 39; s Show", was arrested and charged on June 17 with multiple rape charges against three women. But it is not only the actor who is being judged.

The accusers are all former members of the Church of Scientology, which the 44-year-old actor is said to be dedicated to. Previously, four women, including all three of the criminal charges, filed a civil lawsuit against Danny and the church, accusing the church of harassing them for reporting the alleged attacks to authorities.

One of the civil lawsuit attorneys, Stewart Ryan, said: “It is alleged (in the lawsuit) that our clients reported the sexual assaults on Scientology at the time they occurred. It is alleged in the lawsuit that Scientology attempted to cover up the sexual assaults. "

In a response to The Post, the church denied all claims against it in the civil lawsuit.

The only victim identified by name in the criminal filing, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, dated Danny from 1996 to 2001 and claims to have been drugged and raped multiple times at the actor's home in the Hollywood Hills.

According to the amended civil lawsuit: “On more than one occasion, Plaintiff Bixler woke up in bed to find Masterson sexually assaulting her. In one specific case, Masterson drugged. . . He came from Bixler at dinner and anally assaulted her. The next morning, Masterson admitted that he had anal sex with her while she was unconscious. "

Danny has insisted that he is innocent of all civil and criminal charges. His attorney Thomas Mesereau described the actor as "in complete shock" over "almost 20-year-old allegations." However, ancient Scientologists see good reasons for the delay.

They contend that it would have been a challenge for the authorities to obtain the cooperation of the alleged victims while remaining affiliated with the church. Bixler left in 2016.

Ex-Scientologist Geoff Levin alleged that, in a situation like this, the church's protocol would have been to deal with the charges internally and to lead the women through "security checks."

"Perhaps they will lead you to discover that, 10 million years ago, you enslaved an entire city and allowed your soldiers to rape all women," Levin added. “(And) that is the reason why this is happening to you now. It's brainwashing to the nth degree. "

Ryan, the lawyer, told The Post that "it is accurate" that the women experienced intimidation tactics by the church. "It was part of the pressure campaign to force them to remain silent."

In fact, the civil lawsuit details the allegations of such tactics. In it, Bixler claims that she was harassed by members of the church and filmed; that "an (Scientology) agent" spat on her after she caught him trying to hack her phone; and that there were threats to leak nude photos of a minor Bixler. According to the lawsuit, she believes Scientology representatives contributed to the death of two of her family's pets.

Tony Ortega, editor of The Underground Bunker, a Scientology research website, said: “(Founder) L. Ron Hubbard called (such procedures) noisy investigations. They not only keep an eye on you, but they want you to know it through very creepy encounters. They want to convince you to stop exposing Scientology because it causes too many emotional problems in your life. "

From the start, Scientology was a family affair for Danny.

The son of an insurance broker father, Peter, and his mother Carol, Danny grew up in Albertson, Long Island, with his younger brother Chris. Her parents divorced in 1984, and according to Joe Reaiche, who would marry Carol the following year, they were all members of the church.

When The Post called Peter's house, a woman who responded said, “You are not talking to my husband. My stepson is innocent of the ridiculous money theft charges.

Carol and Joe had met through Scientology prior to their divorce. Joe recalled trying to help Danny and Chris, who would play Francis in "Malcolm in the Middle" between 2000 and 2006, in show business. "Carol was the boys' manager and we both took them on auditions," Joe told The Post. "Danny is Carol's firstborn and of course she loves him like all her children."

Danny once told Paper magazine that he recognized Scientology as a good choice for when he was 15. "I thought, 'Oh, this is really amazing.'"

Levin, whose son was a friend of Masterson's half-brothers, recalls that Danny displayed "a kind of arrogance that Scientology instills in you. It gives you a kind of confidence that is useful to people who want to be actors."

It must have worked. "Danny moved to Los Angeles for the pilot season when he was 17 in 1993," said Joe. The would-be actor got "That & # 39; 70s Show" in 1998, and launched his family into what has been described for The Post as "second-tier celebrity status" within Scientology.

He took the Mastersons to the Celebrity Center, Scientology's VIP neighborhoods in Los Angeles, where elite members get access to private classrooms and convenient parking, and the opportunity to rub elbows with peers John Travolta and Tom Cruise. Danny established himself as a famous face of the church and a booster at various fundraising events. He was seen strutting around Los Angeles in a T-shirt stamped with "Psychiatrists are here. Hide your children! In support of the church's anti-psychiatry party line.

He also boosted his family, who had moved to Los Angeles full time in 1993.

"Once the guys got their big roles, we were considered a family of celebrities," said Joe. "It resonated to all of us. We were all welcome at the Celebrity Center. "

Dreaming of their own Hollywood careers, Joe's sons Jordan and Alanna decided to use their half-brothers' successful last name.

Danny, Levin said, "was arrogant. Although Carol (a high-profile and well-regarded scientist) ruled the family with an iron fist, the children still did what they wanted and kept him under their hats."

The Masterson children fell in love with the nascent faces of Scientology, although, according to Ortega, Danny and his brothers never reached the average level of the church, known as "clear".

Danny's younger sister Alanna was seen dating Connor Cruise, Scientology's elite and Tom's son, in 2013. At the time, Joe worried the Daily Mail that Connor "is the worst person for my daughter." . The more it surrounds him, the more he enters the church. ”

According to Levin, “Danny was part of the young Hollywood clique. He ran with Jason Lee (who has since left the church), Giovanni Ribisi, Laura Prepon and "Grounded for Life" sitcom actress Lynsey Bartilson.

(A source noted that Prepon, Danny's co-star on "That & # 39; 70s Show," is currently not active in the church.)

Beyond that, a family source told The Post: “I think the Hollywood scene changed (Danny). Lots of freedom and party. . . Unfortunately, Scientology treats its celebrities and big money donors differently. They will let various celebrities get away with turning a blind eye. ”

According to Ortega: “One of the rules of Scientology is that celebrities break all the rules. They are not subject to the same standards. "

A church representative denied these claims.

The question remains: Will Scientology support Danny if he is convicted?

"The church could easily turn on Danny if they felt they had to," a family source told The Post. "But they won't, since he has too high a profile."

Mike Rinder, a former church member and outspoken detractor whose role in Scientology was to deal with the church's biggest celebrities, is not so sure.

"It is a tenuous situation," he told The Post. "It completely depends on Masterson agreeing to a plea agreement. If you accept a plea agreement and cough (the allegations), which will involve several Scientologists, you will be interrupted. They'll say, "We kicked you out years ago."

But, said Rinder, that would be one last effort. "Everyone has to stay on the same page and keep their stories straight," he speculated. “Scientology fears that if Danny is convicted, he will turn against them. It may be in your interest to keep everyone on the same team, creating the same defense. "

Reaiche was excommunicated from the church in 2005, 10 years after he and Carol divorced; As a result, he is separated from his children and stepchildren. The church declared him a "suppressive" person, and members are ordered to cut off all contact with any "SP", including their own parents or children.

But Reaiche knows his family well enough to know that unless Danny leaves church himself, they will support him as a son, brother, and Scientologist, no matter what. Describing the Mastersons as "inseparable," he added, "they are not going to turn on Danny. No way. They love him too much. And he did the right thing for them all his life."