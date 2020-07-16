CIA conducted aggressive undercover cyber operations against Iran, China when Trump gave it more power: report

The Central Intelligence Agency, using new powers, conducted aggressive covert cyber operations against countries like Iran, North Korea, China and Russia, according to a new report.

The operations came after President Trump granted the CIA a "blanket authorization" in 2018 by signing a "presidential find," according to Yahoo News, citing US officials with knowledge of the matter.

With a presidential finding, the president authorizes the covert action necessary to support "identifiable foreign policy goals" that are deemed "important to the national security of the United States," according to a document from the United States government.

The authorization undoes "many restrictions that had been in place under previous administrations" and gives the CIA more leeway to authorize its own undercover cyber operations, according to the Yahoo News report.

Countries mentioned as possible targets include Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. "The White House wanted a vehicle to fight back. And this was the way to do it, "the report added, citing a former United States government official.

The new powers gave the CIA more freedom to "damage adversaries' critical infrastructure, such as petrochemical plants, and to participate in the type of hacking and downloading operations that Russian hackers and WikiLeaks popularized," the report explained. .

The hacking and dumping tactic involves filtering stolen documents or data from journalists or posting them on the Internet.

Initially, the Obama administration considered retaliating against Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election through the use of hacking, but in the end the CIA was told to "withdraw," according to the report.

The appointment of John Bolton as National Security Adviser in the Trump administration changed that, Yahoo News reported, citing a passage in Bolton's memoir, "The room where it happened."

In September 2018, the White House announced a new national cybersecurity strategy to strengthen the government's defenses against foreign adversaries.

While cyber defense was central to the strategy, Bolton also called for a better offense. "We will do a lot of things offensively and I think our opponents need to know that," John Bolton told reporters at the time, according to Cyberscoop.

"We will identify, counteract, disturb, degrade and deter behavior in cyberspace that is destabilizing and contrary to national interests, while preserving the excessive overlap of the United States in and through cyberspace," Bolton added.

Another change that came with the presidential finding was the lowering of the "evidentiary requirements" bar, thereby expanding the CIA's ability to conduct covert cyber operations against "media organizations, charities, religious institutions or businesses believed to be working on behalf of the adversaries. " foreign intelligence services, "adds the report.

