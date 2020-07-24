Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome their son Win Harrison: "Mom and Dad love you!"

Ciara's and Russell Wilson's family has grown into one when the couple welcomed a baby named Win Harrison on Thursday.

The 34-year-old singer announced the exciting news on social media on Friday, sharing a video of herself in the hospital singing "Happy Birthday" to the couple's delight.

"Happy birthday WIN! Mom and Dad love you! Harrison Wilson wins 7.23.2020 8lbs 1oz," captioned the post.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also took to his own Instagram account to share the family news, posting a photo of him, Ciara, and Win.

The couple, who married in 2016 in Chesire, England, announced that they were waiting in January while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

They are already the proud parents of a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna. Ciara also has a 6-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship.

Earlier this month, the singer talked about what it's like to be pregnant during a pandemic and how the experience has changed her family.

"I wanted to be very cautious," she told British Vogue about what it was like to have an ultrasound without Wilson. "I had a small glove bag for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from room to room, I changed into a new pair of gloves."

Ciara then explained that when the image of the baby appeared on the screen, she faced Wilson, who was waiting in the car.

"We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not being part of it was a symbol of this time that we & # 39; we are living, "she said.

The Grammy winner also said that seeing Wilson become a father figure has been a wonderful journey.

"Your son can see how his father treats a woman, and your daughter can see how you are loved," he said.

Ciara added: "I am Daddy's little girl, and my father's love is what saved me in situations in my life where I could have turned left."

