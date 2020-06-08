Cincinnati Bearcats urged to rename Marge Schott Stadium to former MLB team owner's racist past

The University of Cincinnati is urged to remove Marge Schott's name from its ballpark because of past racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic statements she made in the past as controlling owner of the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati Bearcats pitcher Nathan Moore and former MLB All-Star Kevin Youkilis were among those calling for Schott's name to be removed from the stadium. The Bearcats have played at Marge Schott Stadium since 2004, according to the official website.

Moore, who recently completed his undergraduate degree in Cincinnati, wrote in a long statement Saturday that he believes the stadium is honoring someone "openly racist."

"I simply cannot understand why our great university would not address elimination of this offensive and hurtful commemoration of racism," wrote Moore.

Youkilis, a three-time All-Star alumnus of the Bearcats, backed Moore in a tweet Sunday.

"UC has given me a lot in life and I am always grateful for the experiences and friendships I have made while attending," he wrote. “Friendships of different races, religions, and ethnicities arose due to the inclusion of all people at UC. So I'm with Nathan Moore on this topic. "

The former Boston Red Sox star wrote that he learned of Schott's past when the university said it wanted to honor him by renaming Keven Youkilis Field at Marge Schott Stadium and called his father with the news.

"He said, 'Kevin, it is a great honor that you would think of doing this. The only problem is that our last name will never co-exist with that other individual. I will never let our last name be next to someone who is so full of hatred towards our Jewish community. If you want to change the name entirely, I agree with that, "Youkilis recalled.

Schott was the controlling owner of the Reds from 1984 to 1999. She was forced to sell her majority ownership of the team over some of the racist and anti-Semitic language she used to own.

She was accused of calling former Reds outfielders Eric Davis and Dave Parker with million dollar N words, expressing support for Adolf Hitler and using racially callous language when describing the Japanese. He was banned from daily operations in 1993 and then again in 1998. He agreed to sell his majority stake in 1999 and then died in 2004 at age 75.