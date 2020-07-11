Cincinnati CBP seizes more than 15,000 Xanax pills with a street value of $ 230G

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials confiscated a shipment of 15,750 Xanax pills in Cincinnati in late June, the agency announced Friday.

Officers intercepted a package en route to Texas from Britain, marked as "household items," CBP said. The package produced X-ray abnormalities when passing through a local express delivery facility, prompting CPB officers to further inspect the shipment.

Agents discovered 63 plastic bottles marked "Xanax XR 2mg," a Schedule IV controlled substance that would fetch a street value of more than $ 230,000, the agency said.

"The experience and skills of our CBP officers to be able to target and seize this package possibly save lives," said Richard Gillespie, director of the port of Cincinnati, in a statement. "These pills were intended for a residence and that person may be selling them."

"The buyer would not know how the pill was processed, which could be life threatening. It is a dangerous game to play with life-threatening consequences, "he added.