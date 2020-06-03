Cinemark Is First US Movie Theater Chain To Announce Reopening Date

Cinemark plans to reopen its theaters in the United States on June 19, making it the first major chain to announce a reopening date in the US. USA

Cinemark It plans to resume its activities on June 19, making it the first major US chain of cinemas to announce a reopening date. After the coronavirus pandemic worsened in early March, theaters closed their doors around the world for health and safety concerns. Recently, the likes of Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States, scoffed at its plans to reopen on social media, but were delayed by announcing a firm timeline.

This is mainly because there is great uncertainty about when certain states in the US USA They plan to allow companies like theaters to resume operations. Theaters are currently part of "Phase 3" of San Francisco's reopening plans, meaning they won't reopen until mid-August. If they stick to that plan, there is a good chance that major markets like New York and Los Angeles will follow suit. Unique theaters and smaller chains have already begun to reopen in other parts of the country, but have seen a very small number as (naturally) people hesitate to return to public events after the coronavirus blockades.

Talking about Cinemark's earnings release this week (via Deadline), its CEO Mark Zoradi confirmed that the chain's employees have "We shift our focus to the national reopening, which we plan to initiate in a multi-phase approach beginning June 19." In a pre-call to Wall Street analysts in April, Zoradi said the company would bring its employees back to work in June and would start showing classic movies before they start showing new releases near the beginning of July. So overall, it seems his plans haven't changed much since then.

Theater chains are understandably eager to reopen their doors this summer. Companies like AMC have expressed doubts that they can stay in business if they don't, and may end up filing for bankruptcy if they can't resume operations in July. Still, the pandemic remains a very fluid situation, making it difficult to say whether that is possible, even with movie theaters operating under strict guidelines of social distancing. If coronavirus infections suddenly increase rapidly in the United States. USA In the near future, Cinemark may have to close its doors shortly after reopening them. Something similar happened in China in March; theaters reopened in the country for a single weekend before coronavirus cases began to rise again, forcing them to close as quickly.

Warner Bros. wants to launch Christopher Nolan & # 39; s Beginning in theaters to welcome the public on July 17, but even that seems more and more doubtful every day. It is estimated that the study would need to reopen 80% of the world's theaters to justify going ahead with BeginningThe launch, including New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. If that doesn't happen and Beginning Delayed, a studio analyst suspects it will have a ripple effect on the rest of the release list for 2020, with no major movies coming out until December. So even if Cinemark Adjusts to your current reopening date, they may not have any major new movies to show for a while.

