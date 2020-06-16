Cineworld and Regal Cinemas will reopen in the coming weeks

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it planned to open all of its theaters by July 10, with screenings of "Mulan," "Wonder Woman 1984," and director Christopher Nolan's new film "Tenet" on the upcoming list.
AMC plans to reopen its theaters in July

The company's shares gained as much as 8% in London.

Cineworld (CNK) It became the second-largest movie business in the world in number of screens after acquiring Regal in 2017 for $ 3.6 billion. It closed all 787 of its theaters in 10 countries in mid-March, when governments around the world introduced social distancing rules that closed restaurants, bars, and theaters.

"We are delighted to be back and encouraged by recent polls showing that many people have missed going to the movies," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement. The company has deferred its directors' salaries, suspended quarterly dividend payments, and said last month that it was seeking $ 180 million from banks and government support programs to conserve cash and remain a viable business.

"In the midst of the current Covid-19 crisis, Cineworld's top priority remains the health and well-being of our clients and colleagues," the company said. He said that he has updated his reservation system to guarantee social distancing in all auditoriums, adapting the daily inspection schedules to avoid crowds and better cleaning procedures.

A Regal Cinemas movie theater in Richmond, Virginia.
AMC Theaters (AMC), the world's largest theater owner, plans to open around 1,000 theaters worldwide next month. The company reported a net loss of $ 2.2 billion in its first quarter and said there were "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operating if the pandemic-related closings continued.

Cineworld said its scheduled opening dates were "subject to final clarification and confirmation regarding various Covid-19 government restrictions in certain territories."

In the UK, the government is reviewing whether to reduce its two-meter social distancing rule. A reduction would help bars, restaurants and theaters to earn money by reopening.

Cineworld provided the following opening dates:

  • United States: July 10
  • United Kingdom: July 10
  • Poland: July 3
  • Czech Republic: June 26
  • Slovakia: June 26
  • Israel: July 9
  • Bulgaria: July 3
  • Hungary and Romania: to be confirmed (scheduled for the week of July 3)

– Frank Pallotta contributed reporting.

