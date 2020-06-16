Cineworld and Regal Cinemas will reopen in the coming weeks

The company's shares gained as much as 8% in London.
"We are delighted to be back and encouraged by recent polls showing that many people have missed going to the movies," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement. The company has deferred its directors' salaries, suspended quarterly dividend payments, and said last month that it was seeking $ 180 million from banks and government support programs to conserve cash and remain a viable business.
"In the midst of the current Covid-19 crisis, Cineworld's top priority remains the health and well-being of our clients and colleagues," the company said. He said that he has updated his reservation system to guarantee social distancing in all auditoriums, adapting the daily inspection schedules to avoid crowds and better cleaning procedures.
Cineworld said its scheduled opening dates were "subject to final clarification and confirmation regarding various Covid-19 government restrictions in certain territories."
Cineworld provided the following opening dates:
- United States: July 10
- United Kingdom: July 10
- Poland: July 3
- Czech Republic: June 26
- Slovakia: June 26
- Israel: July 9
- Bulgaria: July 3
- Hungary and Romania: to be confirmed (scheduled for the week of July 3)
– Frank Pallotta contributed reporting.