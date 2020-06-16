Cineworld and Regal Cinemas will reopen in the coming weeks

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it planned to open all of its theaters by July 10, with screenings of "Mulan," "Wonder Woman 1984," and director Christopher Nolan's new film "Tenet" on the upcoming list.

The company's shares gained as much as 8% in London.

Cineworld ( CNK ) It became the second-largest movie business in the world in number of screens after acquiring Regal in 2017 for $ 3.6 billion. It closed all 787 of its theaters in 10 countries in mid-March, when governments around the world introduced social distancing rules that closed restaurants, bars, and theaters.

"We are delighted to be back and encouraged by recent polls showing that many people have missed going to the movies," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement. The company has deferred its directors' salaries, suspended quarterly dividend payments, and said last month that it was seeking $ 180 million from banks and government support programs to conserve cash and remain a viable business.