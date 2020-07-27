Cinnamon Supplement May Benefit People With Prediabetes, Study Finds

Cinnamon supplements can help people with prediabetes control their blood sugar levels, which could slow the progression of type 2 diabetes, according to a study recently published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

"In individuals with prediabetes, 12 weeks of cinnamon supplementation improved glucose tolerance and FPG, with a favorable safety profile," according to researchers at the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston.

In the randomized control trial, 51 patients were followed for 12 weeks. The patients took a 500 mg cinnamon capsule or a placebo three times a day. The researchers in the small study found that fasting plasma glucose (FPG) levels remained the same in the group taking the cinnamon supplements, while levels in the placebo group increased. The researchers stated that the supplements not only helped reduce fasting glucose levels but also improved the body's ability to tolerate carbohydrates.

"This RCT of individuals with prediabetes showed that treatment with cinnamon 500 mg three times a day resulted in a statistically significant mean difference in FPG of approximately 5 mg / dl at 12 weeks, which was the primary outcome measure of the study. No change was observed in the FPG at 6 weeks, which was one of the three pre-specified secondary endpoints. "

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), prediabetes affects 38 percent of the US population. The ADA says that prediabetes occurs when your blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not enough. high enough to be considered diabetes. You can progress to type 2 diabetes, but experts also say this can be prevented by changing your diet and lifestyle, as well as weight loss and certain medications.

However, in most cases it goes undetected, and 3 to 11 percent of people with prediabetes progress to type 2 diabetes each year, according to a discussion in the study.

"Therefore, identifying effective, long-lasting, safe, and cost-effective strategies for the prevention of type 2 diabetes remains a clinically relevant unmet need, especially in low- and middle-income countries," the researchers stated in the report.