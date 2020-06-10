Cinquefrondi: the Italian city & # 39; free of codes & # 39; that sells houses for $ 1

(CNN) – The global pandemic has ended many travel experiences, including the rush to buy Italian houses at bargain prices, but now that some places are getting out of restrictions, the country's dollar buzz boom seems to be back.

And the offers seem to be better than ever.

Cinquefrondi, a community in the southern region of Calabria, calls itself a "covid-free village" after deviating from the ravages of the virus, and hopes that its status will sweeten the appeal of the houses it is putting on the market for 1 euro, or a little more than a dollar

The objective, like other destinations that make similar offers, is to reverse a depopulation trend caused by younger people leaving in search of work. At Cinquefrondi, Mayor Michele Conia considers the task so serious that he has given it a code name: "Operation Beauty."

"Finding new owners for the many abandoned houses we have is a key part of Operation Beauty (mission) that I have launched to reclaim degraded and lost parts of the city," Conia told CNN.

"I grew up in Germany, where my parents had emigrated, then returned to save my land. Too many people have fled here for decades, leaving houses empty. We cannot succumb to resignation."

Despite being surrounded by the natural beauty of the rugged Aspromonte National Park and overlooking the Ionian and Tyrrhenian coasts, the Cinquefrondi urban landscape is marked by ramshackle houses, says Conia.

"We soar between the refreshing hills and two warm seas, a pristine river runs nearby and the beaches are just a 15-minute drive away. But an entire district of my city lies abandoned, with empty houses that are also unstable and risky."

Time limit

Like many Italian towns and cities, Cinquefrondi has suffered depopulation. Tullio Pronesti

At the national level, Italy has started to open borders to visitors after making significant progress in reducing infection.

The housing deal here works a little differently compared to other cheap deals in Italy.

While all other cities selling houses for one euro require a down payment of up to € 5,000 ($ 5,635) that the buyer loses if they do not renovate the house within three years, Cinquefrondi simply requests an annual policy insurance fee from € 250 until works are completed. .

The city hopes that it can attract people to keep cheap houses. Tullio Pronesti

New owners are only subject to a € 20,000 fine in the unlikely event that they do not complete the redesign within three years. In other cities that offer similar schemes, new buyers tend to complete jobs before the deadline, within a year or two.

"We are only asking for some sort of certainty once a new buyer commits to the project. The policy fee is very low and the cost of a style change here is within € 10,000 to € 20,000, given that homes they are cozy (and) small. "

The one euro houses available are approximately 40-50 square meters wide, a size that shortens the renovation time. They are located in the old historical part of Cinquefrondi. Some even have a small balcony with a view.

Cinquefrondi is known as the "City of the Zipper" as it stretches between the Ionian coast and the Calabrian Tyrrhenian at the tip of Italy's boot. It has stunning views of the UNESCO-listed Aeolian Islands, which are easily accessible from a nearby port.

The city lies between two seas at the tip of Italy's boot. Tullio Pronesti

Its unusual name in Italian means the "five towns", which refer to the first settlements of Greek and Byzantine origin that were united into a community during the Middle Ages. Remains of the city's old fortifications can be seen in its arched alleys.

Cinquefrondi has suffered natural calamities and foreign invasions, but has survived for centuries, protected from pirate raids by its elevation on top of the hill above the seas.

The glorious footprints of past civilizations are everywhere. Ancient Greek words survive in the local dialect and in the names of places, streets and arches.

& # 39; Last Greeks & # 39;

Its history goes back centuries. Guiseppe Tripodi

Cinquefrondi was a strategic outpost during the Greek expansion during the 8th and 7th centuries BC. C. and then it was colonized by other conquerors. City elders still use old terms in Spanish and French when conversing.

The bucolic landscape of the olive groves is dotted with ruins of Greek fortresses, an ancient Greek strategic road built to connect the two seas, a Roman villa, destroyed monasteries, and pagan temples.

Locals are proudly called the "last Greeks".

"It is a land of cultural contamination and cross civilizations," says Conia. "A melting pot. We are welcoming people. My office door is always open to anyone who knocks on the door."

The city has recently undergone some improvements to its infrastructure. Roads, squares, old fountains, public parks, and even a church have been lovingly restored and painted in rainbow colors.

A renovated district known as "The Future Hamlet" now hosts social and cultural events, while there is a symbolic "ladder of rights" to remind visitors that locals have embraced the rule of law in a land often riddled with crime. and banditry.

The wild Aspromonte National Park offers impressive trekking trails through dry riverbeds, rocky peaks with fossil spots, and cavities where Italian outlaws used to hide.

The Cinquefrondi mayor says the city escaped any Covid-19 case. Tullio Pronesti

The houses currently on the market for one euro belonged to farmers, shepherds, artisans and tanners. There are currently around a dozen available, but there are potentially more than 50 empty homes that Conia plans to deliver to the new owners.

"If we get high demand, I can expropriate all the other buildings that have been empty for decades and the former owners are nowhere to be found."

Fully renovated houses are also available at low prices.

Thorn men

A colorful "rights ladder" symbolizes that locals have embraced the rule of law in a region often riddled with crime. Tullio Pronesti

Cinquefrondi is a sleepy and off-the-radar place unknown even to most Italians. Its old abandoned districts are partially covered by lush vegetation.

The city is a maze of layered streets and pastel-colored houses connected by narrow alleys, arched hallways, and spiral stone steps where chunks of crumbling old walls protrude.

Flowers, ferns, moss, and small palms grow on its walls, green window frames, unfenced wooden doors, and balconies of forgotten homes. In its populated streets, rusty aristocratic portals are juxtaposed with sheets and clothes hanging to dry in the sun.

The city is surrounded by bucolic countryside. Tullio Pronesti

Unusual folklore and picturesque festivals are among Cinquefrondi's silver lining.

The key event is the religious procession of the so-called "spinati" or barefoot "thorny men", dedicated to Saint Rocco, who wear huge bundles of bell-shaped branches on their heads that symbolize crowns of thorns that make them look like walking trees.

Macabre funeral events are enacted at the end of the picturesque local Carnival to bid farewell to the festival.

An annual festival sees locals dress up in unusual bell-shaped bundles of branches. Antonio Riefolo

Fun is guaranteed, says Conia. Food fairs and festivals take place throughout the summer. Every night there is a special event.

There are farmer fairs with creative cuisine of potatoes and sweet pepper dishes, craft fairs showing handmade chairs and pots, and hunter fairs where succulent boar lunches are served to guests.

It is a gastronomic paradise.

Cinquefrondi's main gourmet specialties include spicy reddish salami & # 39; nduja made with tons of chili, cold sausage soppressata with huge chunks of lard, and a special type of pasta called struncatura made from leftover wheat and flour served with olives, breadcrumbs and anchovies.

Desserts include zeppole donuts made with potatoes and sugar, and handmade twisted nacatole cookies.

For more information about the properties on offer, send an email to: protocollo@pec.comune.cinquefrondi.rc.it